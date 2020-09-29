Undefeated Fox Chapel works way through rigorous schedule

Tuesday, September 29, 2020 | 6:06 PM

With two weeks and five games in the books, the Fox Chapel girls soccer team is making its mark in Section 3-AAAA.

The Foxes are 5-0 overall and in the section. A combination of experience, depth and youthful energy has propelled them to the top spot in the section, eight points ahead of second-place Norwin (2-1-1).

Fox Chapel takes on former section rival North Allegheny (4-1) on Tuesday in a nonsection game before hosting Penn-Trafford on Thursday to begin the section’s second cycle.

“One of the biggest things right now is that we are all driven at practice, and we come into every game treating them like it’s a playoff game,” said senior forward Britta Lagerquist, who has scored eight of her team’s 14 goals.

“We are taking nothing for granted because any game could be our last because of covid. Our mindset has been to work hard on everything, from defense to possession and our attack.”

Fox Chapel kicked off the season Sept. 15 with a 4-3 victory over Penn-Trafford as Lagerquist netted a hat trick. The Foxes rallied from a 2-0 first-half deficit.

Two nights later, Fox Chapel posted a 2-1 overtime victory over Norwin. Freshman midfielder Kate Friday netted the winner for her first goal.

The teams were no strangers to playing extra soccer as the Knights edged the Foxes 4-3 in overtime in last year’s WPIAL quarterfinals.

“Norwin has talent all over the field,” Fox Chapel coach Peter Torres said. “We were lucky to stay composed during the game, withstand their attack, and we had a freshman (Friday) in the right spot at the right time.”

Lagerquist had two goals, including one in the first minute of play to help Fox Chapel score a 2-0 win over Latrobe on Sept. 21.

“Last year, I played outside back, which was a new experience for me,” Lagerquist said. “But I’ve really enjoyed getting back up top to striker and outside forward. It’s been a huge team effort with a lot of (the goals) coming off of free kicks from (sophomore midfielder) Makayla Mulholland, (senior forward) Lucy Ream and (senior forward) Emma Wecht. They’ve been great at creating plays up front. ”

Wecht and Mulholland provided assists in the victory over the Wildcats.

“Latrobe is young and talented,” Torres said. “Playing Norwin and Penn-Trafford back-to-back is challenging for any team. We knew this section would be tough, and the first three games proved that.”

Torres said the start of the season was a challenge, not only because of the stiff competition but because the team went into games without several starters because of injury.

Torres said several strong leaders stepped up and guided the team through the early part of the season as it works to get healthier.

A stingy defense, backed up by the 1-2 goalkeeper punch of senior Sammi Dunlap and sophomore Molly McNaughton, have produced three straight shutouts.

Wecht and seniors Lauren Marotte and Katie Eisengart each scored, with assists from Lagerquist and sophomore Mia Fortun provided assists, in a 3-0 win at Hempfield last Wednesday.

Fox Chapel gave no quarter in Saturday’s 3-0 triumph over Allderdice with two goals from Lagerquist and one more from Friday, as Mulholland assisted on two scores.

“We’ve been jelling over the years, and, this season, and it’s really nice to see it all come together,” Lagerquist said. “Hopefully, we can keep this going.”

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at mlove@triblive.com or via Twitter .

