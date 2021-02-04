Undefeated Hempfield wrestling pulls out of WPIAL team postseason

By:

Thursday, February 4, 2021 | 1:08 PM

Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review Hempfield’s Isaiah Vance (left) wrestles Malvern Prep’s Cole Derry (right) in the 285-pound weight class final of the Powerade Wrestling Tournament on Jan. 30, 2021, at Monroeville Convention Center.

The Hempfield wrestling team has elected to not participate in the Section 2-AAA wrestling team tournament next week and also will not be eligible for the WPIAL Class AAA team tournament.

Coach Vince DeAugustine said the undefeated Spartans have chosen to pull out of the team postseason out of concerns with covid-19.

The program doesn’t have any covid cases at this time, but there were concerns of potentially contracting the virus during the team tournament, which would then force the program to shut down and miss the individual portion of the postseason.

No. 3-ranked Hempfield (9-0 overall) finished 4-0 in Section 2B with wins over Norwin, Latrobe, Greensburg Salem and McKeesport.

Thomas Jefferson will receive a bye in the opening round of the Section 2 tournament, set for Monday at TJ. Norwin and Connellsville will meet in the other match at 6 p.m. at TJ. The winner will then face the Jaguars for the Section 2 title at 7:30.

Knoch (4-1, 3-1) had to pull out of the Section 3-AA tournament earlier this week because the team is in quarantine until Feb. 11. Valley, which finished 2-2 in Section 3A, stepped in to replace the Knights in the field.

The two finalists in each section will advance to the WPIAL team tournament, which will begin Wednesday with semifinal matches. There will be a six-team bracket in Class AA and eight-team bracket in Class AAA.

The WPIAL team championships will be held Feb. 13.

The WPIAL individual postseason will begin Feb. 16-18 with the subsection tournaments, followed by the section championships Feb. 19-20 and the WPIAL championships Feb. 20 (Class AA) and Feb. 27 (Class AAA). The WPIAL championships for both classes will be held at Canon-McMillan.

The Class AA Southwest Regionals will be Feb. 27 at IUP. The West Super Regionals will be held for Class AAA and AA on March 6, followed by the PIAA championships March 12-13 in Hershey.

Below is a look at Monday’s schedule for the section wrestling tournaments.

Class AAA

Section 1 (at Kiski Area)

Penn-Trafford (11-6) at Kiski Area (8-3), 6 p.m.; Franklin Regional (17-3) vs. Armstrong (2-1), 6 p.m.

Section 2 (at Thomas Jefferson)

Norwin (4-1) vs. Connellsville (1-3), 6 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson (8-1), bye

Section 3 (at Seneca Valley)

Mars (4-13) at Seneca Valley (16-1), 6 p.m.; North Allegheny (11-1) vs. Butler (12-2), 6 p.m.

Section 4 (at Waynesburg)

Mt. Lebanon (2-14) at Waynesburg (8-0), 6 p.m.; Peters Township (9-1) vs. Canon-McMillan (7-4)

Class AA

Section 1 (at Burgettstown)

McGuffey (4-1) at Burgettstown (9-0), 6 p.m.; Beth-Center (13-1) vs. Fort Cherry (8-6), 6 p.m.

Section 2 (at Laurel)

Montour (4-1) at Laurel (13-3), 6 p.m.; Quaker Valley (10-5) vs. Freedom (10-2), 6 p.m.

Section 3 (at Valley)

Burrell (7-1) vs. Derry (5-7), 6 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant (9-5) at Valley (2-2), 6 p.m.

*Section championship matches will immediately follow the first-round matches.

This story will be updated.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Hempfield