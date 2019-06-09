Union lineman Aaron Gunn announces Michigan State offer
By: Chris Harlan
Sunday, June 9, 2019 | 2:30 PM
Union’s Aaron Gunn, a rising junior who’s recruiting stock is also on the rise, announced an offer from Michigan State.
The 6-foot-4, 305-pound lineman now holds three Power 5 conference offers. He earlier received West Virginia and Kentucky offers, and recently made a trip to Morgantown.
The small school standout was named as a first-team all-conference offensive lineman in the Class A Big Seven Conference last season.
Western Michigan also offered him a scholarship Friday.
Blessed and excited to have received an offer from Michigan state university @MSU_Football @247Sports pic.twitter.com/zx9duGcFyJ
— Aaron gunn (@Aarongunn13) June 6, 2019
Blessed and excited to have received another offer from western Michigan university @WMU_Football @247Sports pic.twitter.com/mTZL3TshHb
— Aaron gunn (@Aarongunn13) June 6, 2019
Had a great time in Morgantown thanks @WVUfootball for the visit pic.twitter.com/UGmlAXnTkf
— Aaron gunn (@Aarongunn13) June 5, 2019
