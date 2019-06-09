Union lineman Aaron Gunn announces Michigan State offer

By:
Sunday, June 9, 2019 | 2:30 PM

Union’s Aaron Gunn, a rising junior who’s recruiting stock is also on the rise, announced an offer from Michigan State.

The 6-foot-4, 305-pound lineman now holds three Power 5 conference offers. He earlier received West Virginia and Kentucky offers, and recently made a trip to Morgantown.

The small school standout was named as a first-team all-conference offensive lineman in the Class A Big Seven Conference last season.

Western Michigan also offered him a scholarship Friday.

