Union lineman Aaron Gunn announces Michigan State offer

By: Chris Harlan

Sunday, June 9, 2019 | 2:30 PM

Union’s Aaron Gunn, a rising junior who’s recruiting stock is also on the rise, announced an offer from Michigan State.

The 6-foot-4, 305-pound lineman now holds three Power 5 conference offers. He earlier received West Virginia and Kentucky offers, and recently made a trip to Morgantown.

The small school standout was named as a first-team all-conference offensive lineman in the Class A Big Seven Conference last season.

Western Michigan also offered him a scholarship Friday.

Blessed and excited to have received an offer from Michigan state university @MSU_Football @247Sports pic.twitter.com/zx9duGcFyJ — Aaron gunn (@Aarongunn13) June 6, 2019

Blessed and excited to have received another offer from western Michigan university @WMU_Football @247Sports pic.twitter.com/mTZL3TshHb — Aaron gunn (@Aarongunn13) June 6, 2019