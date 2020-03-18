Union lineman Aaron Gunn commits to Louisville
By:
Tuesday, March 17, 2020 | 9:21 PM
Union junior Aaron Gunn, one of the WPIAL’s top linemen, committed Tuesday to Louisville.
He announced his decision on Twitter.
The 6-foot-3, 295-pound offensive lineman also listed Power 5 offers from West Virginia, Kentucky and Michigan State, along with Cincinnati, Buffalo, Western Michigan and others.
Gunn earned first-team all-conference honors for both offense and defense in Class A.
Rivals ranks him as a three-star prospect.
Shutting it all down blessed to be a cardinal #GoCards @Coach_Ledford @UofLFootball pic.twitter.com/j2qLX8hk0u
— Aaron gunn (@Aarongunn13) March 18, 2020
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter .
