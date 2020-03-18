Union lineman Aaron Gunn commits to Louisville

Tuesday, March 17, 2020 | 9:21 PM

Union junior Aaron Gunn, one of the WPIAL’s top linemen, committed Tuesday to Louisville.

He announced his decision on Twitter.

The 6-foot-3, 295-pound offensive lineman also listed Power 5 offers from West Virginia, Kentucky and Michigan State, along with Cincinnati, Buffalo, Western Michigan and others.

Gunn earned first-team all-conference honors for both offense and defense in Class A.

Rivals ranks him as a three-star prospect.