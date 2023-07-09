Union makes history by capturing Trib Cup in Class A

By:

Sunday, July 9, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Union celebrates beating Aquinas Academy in the WPIAL Class A girls basketball championship game March 4 at Petersen Events Center.

History was made in the chase for the Trib Cup in Class A in 2022-23.

In the first 19 years of the sports cup competition, Class A has been won by either Sewickley Academy (13 times), Greensburg Central Catholic (five times) or Serra Catholic (once).

Union became the first public school to capture the Class A cup and did so in impressive fashion, winning by 75 points.

The HSSN Trib Cup is a yearlong competition in 25 team sports to determine the top WPIAL sports program in each classification. It awards points for section or conference championships, district and state playoff berths and district and state championships and runners-up finishes.

Union scored points in only six sports but won district championships in football, girls basketball and softball and finished as state runners-up in football and softball while winning state gold in girls hoops.

The Scotties also finished as district runner-up in boys basketball, finished third and reached the state postseason in baseball and won a section championship in girls volleyball.

Last year’s cup champion, Greensburg Central Catholic, finished in second place, 10 points ahead of Winchester Thurston.

Rounding out the Top 5 were Bishop Canevin in fourth place and Sewickley Academy in fifth.

Here are the final 2022-2023 Trib Cup Class A standings:

1. Union – 445

2. Greensburg Central Catholic – 370

3. Winchester Thurston – 360

4. Bishop Canevin – 295

5. Sewickley Academy – 285

6. Serra Catholic – 230

7. Burgettstown –200

8. Frazier – 150

9. Northgate – 145

10. Imani Christian – 130

11. Carmichaels – 125

11. Eden Christian Academy – 125

13. California – 115

14. Carlynton – 110

15. South Side – 75

16. Monessen – 70

16. Riverview – 70

18. Springdale – 65

18. Aquinas Academy – 65

20. Rochester – 55

21. Leechburg – 50

21. Western Beaver –50

23. Geibel Catholic – 45

23. Mapletown – 45

25. Clairton – 40

25. Jeannette – 40

27. St. Joseph’s – 35

28. Avella – 30

28. Jefferson-Morgan – 30

28. West Greene – 30

31. Nazareth Prep – 20

31. Trinity Christian – 20

33. Beaver County Christian – 10

33. Cornell – 10

33. Ellis School – 10

33. Neighborhood Academy – 10

33. Summit Academy – 10

38. Propel-Andrew Street – 0

38. Propel-Montour – 0

