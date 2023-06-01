Union outslugs Carmichaels to win back-to-back WPIAL Class A softball titles

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 | 8:11 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Union celebrates after beating Carmichaels in the WPIAL Class A softball championship game Wednesday at Lilley Field at Cal (Pa.). Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Union’s Lorena Boice (15) and Olivia Williams celebrate after scoring in the bottom of the fifth inning to put Union up 10-8 on Carmichaels in the WPIAL Class A softball championship game Wednesday at Lilley Field at Cal (Pa.). Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Union celebrates after beating Carmichaels in the WPIAL Class A softball championship game Wednesday at Lilley Field at Cal (Pa.). Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Union starting pitcher Mia Preuhs celebrates with catcher Bella Cameron after striking out the last Carmichaels batter in the sixth inning in the WPIAL Class A softball championship game Wednesday at Lilley Field at Cal (Pa.). Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Union celebrates with the trophy after beating Carmichaels in the WPIAL Class A softball championship game Wednesday at Lilley Field at Cal (Pa.). Previous Next

Union scored five runs in the fifth inning to erase a three-run deficit and held on to beat Carmichaels, 10-8, on Wednesday at PennWest California, claiming its second consecutive WPIAL Class A softball championship.

Addie Nogay’s two-run single was one of four hits during the decisive uprising and was the sophomore outfielder’s second hit. Olivia Williams and Olivia Benedict also produced two hits for Union.

Bella Cameron added a pair of RBIs for the top-seeded Scotties (17-3), who handed No. 2 Carmichaels (18-1) its first loss. Right-hander Mia Preuhs survived nine hits and five walks to gain the victory. She struck out 11.

Both teams advance to the PIAA tournament Monday at sites and times to be determined, Union meeting the District 5 runner-up and Carmichaels playing the District 9 champion.

The Union softball team joins the school’s football and girls basketball teams as WPIAL champions this school year and is among an impressive list of teams to challenge for a district title.

The boys basketball team finished as WPIAL runner-up, while the baseball team took third place.

Carys McConnell went 3 for 5 with five RBIs to pace Carmichaels, which won consecutive WPIAL championships in 1997-98. Ali Jacobs also had three hits and drove in a pair of runs for the Mikes, who held leads of 3-1 after the first inning, 5-3 after the second and 8-5 after the fourth.

Union sent 10 batters to the plate in the fifth, beginning with Benedict, who led off with a triple and scored on Tori May’s single. Mallory Gorgacz doubled and Cameron walked to load the bases.

May scored on an error before Carmichaels right-hander Bailey Barnyak issued consecutive walks to Williams and Allie Ross, forcing in another run. Nogay followed with her two-run single.

Carmichaels jumped on top early, scoring three times in the first.

With one out, Ashton Batis walked and came around on a double by McConnell. Jacobs followed with an RBI double, scoring McConnell, before Barnyak drove hom Jacobs with a single.

Union got a run back in the bottom of the first when Williams led off with a single, advanced to second on a single by Nogay and scored on an error.

Carmichaels extended its lead to 5-1 in the second on McConnell’s two-run single, scoring Megan Voithofer, who walked, and Sophia Zalar, who reached on an error.

Union closed within 5-3 in the bottom of the second. May and Gorgacz drew back-to-back walks before May scored on an error and Williams hit an RBI single to score Gorgacz.

The Scotties tied it in the third on Cameron’s two-run double, scoring May, who reached on a hit batter, and Gorgacz, who reached on a fielder’s choice.

Carmichaels went back in front in the top of the fourth, sending nine batters to the plate and taking an 8-5 lead.

McConnell’s two-run double scored Zalar, who reached on an error, and Batis, who walked. Jacobs followed with an RBI single, driving home McConnell.

This story will be updated.

