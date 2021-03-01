Uniontown hires Jeffries as football coach

Monday, March 1, 2021 | 10:05 PM

Uniontown Area District’s school board on Monday hired Keith Jeffries as the new football coach and Harry Kaufman as the team’s first assistant.

Jeffries replaces Cedric Lloyd.

Jeffries and Kaufman are Uniontown grads who teach at the school.

Jeffries has been coaching different sports at Uniontown for 23 years. He is a 1983 graduate.

Uniontown plans to play an independent schedule this fall. The Red Raiders will scrimmage Monessen and play games against Albert Gallatin, California, Laurel Highlands, Washington, Ringgold, Carrick, Perry Traditional Academy and Brashear.

D.J. Burns, the district’s administrative athletic director, said he’s trying to secure a game for Oct. 23.

Uniontown only played two games in 2020.

