Uniontown optimistic under new head coach

Sunday, August 29, 2021 | 5:36 PM

Jason Black | Daily Courier Braxton Swaney hopes to have a big season with the Red Raiders during the 2021 season. Jason Black | Daily Courier New coach Keith Jeffries hopes to bring back a winning culture to the Uniontown football team in 2021. Previous Next

Keith Jeffries has seen plenty of good football at Uniontown.

The program has struggled in the last decade, but the 1993 Red Raiders graduate was on John Fortugna’s staff when the team won a playoff game in 2009 and were Keystone Conference Champions in 2001.

“I think the kids were excited when we talked to them about those teams because they just know about the recent history,” Jeffries said. “I think we made the playoffs eight times from 2000-10.”

Jeffries, who played football and graduated from Waynesburg College (now Waynesburg University), has added Harry Kauffman as his main assistant. Kauffman was a member of the ‘01 team and was an assistant in ‘09. Jeffries has added a number of former coaches who were on Fortugna’s staff, and some that are new to the program, but have been on staff for programs in Fayette County.

“Tim Tatar is our quarterback coach and he will help out with the defensive backs,” Jeffries said. “He was one of my coaches when I was in ninth grade. He has been retired for about 10 years and I was able to talk him into it. He was kind of joking with me that it was a short-term solution, not a long-term solution.

“Coach (Harry) Kauffman will be working with the O-line and D-line and coach Eric Saylor will be helping with the offensive and defensive lines as well. Matt Pavlovich will work with the running back and linebackers. I will be coaching the linebackers and wide receivers, and Jeremy Brain will be working with the wide receivers and he will be our primary defensive backs coach.”

The middle school coaches will help with the varsity program when not coaching the middle coach team. Paul Jeffries will be the head coach, and his assistants are Don Bell and Warare Gladman.

“We are very fortunate to have all the teachers helping out with us this year,” Keith Jeffries said. “The staff is familiar with the area, and with more coaches in the building, that will help us to recruit more kids to play.”

Jeffries replaces Cedric Lloyd, who was named head coach after Fortugna retired after the 2016 season. The number of players have dropped significantly, as did success on the field, as Uniontown hasn’t won a game since defeating Laurel Highlands on Oct. 14, 2016.

The school board made the decision Jan. 4 to leave the WPIAL as a football program and play an independent schedule, which Jeffries and staff believe will benefit the team. The goal is not to never return to the WPIAL, but to be competitive in games and create an atmosphere of excitement when it comes to the football team.

“The big thing was that kids were getting hurt,” Jeffries said. “It wasn’t that we were just losing games, but they weren’t even competitive. That is why we made the decision to pull out of the WPIAL for football.”

The Red Raiders have scrimmaged California and Monessen. They open the season at Perry Traditional Academy (Cupples Stadium) on Thursday.

Because of COVID-19 concerns, the Red Raiders played just two games last year, but do have several returning lettermen in seniors Zack Clark (5-10, 220), Tannor Hawk (5-8, 215), Jesse Jeffries (6-2, 165), Christian Perkins (6-2, 260) and Lee Troup (5-10, 130); and juniors Devin George (5-9, 160), Dom Grippe (6-0, 190), Javonte Lewis (6-0, 280), Gabe Ranker (6-0, 205) and Braxton Swaney (6-0, 210).

Perkins leads the way on the offensive and defensive lines. Clark and Hawk have been a mainstay on the line since their freshman year. As former linemen themselves, Jeffries and Kauffman know the importance of controlling the line of scrimmage.

“(Perkins) is our top guy,” Jeffries said. “He is our No. 1 lineman offensively and defensively, and one of our most solid players, if not our best player. He will be kind of the catalyst up front. Zack Clark will be another top guy for us, as will Tannor Hawk. We are depending on those three guys for leadership up front as well.”

Despite only playing two games last year, George did get the bulk of the carries and he will be counted on as the featured running back. Swaney will be the starting fullback and could add some carries using his 210-pound frame.

“Devin (George) will be our No. 1 running back,” Jeffries said. “Devin started slot receiver for us as a ninth grader and he had their only touchdown that they scored last year. He played some quarterback and halfback last year. He is a tough, little guy. He is a strong kid. Not really tall, but a very powerful kid for his height and weight.”

Jesse Jeffries and Troup have played at wide receiver since starting as freshmen. Coach Jeffries hopes the veteran experience and improvement on the line will give opportunities for George to get a heavy workload and have two passing targets for first-year quarterback Evan Townsend (6-1, 160).

Townsend, a senior, is in his first year playing football, but he is a member of the basketball team and a quick learner. Coach Jeffries hopes he will benefit from veteran coaches who have been around the game for decades.

“(Townsend) has never played football before, but he is learning a lot about football right now and he will do fine,” Jeffries said. “The good thing with him never playing before is he doesn’t have any bad habits, so it’s not like we are trying to fix something that is a 10-year habit.”

Grippe and sophomore Eric Townsend (6-2, 170) will see time at tight end, and junior Ty Hawk (5-10, 140) will be in the mix at wide receiver, as will sophomore John Morrison (6-3, 160).

The Red Raiders will run a base 4-4 defense and the scheme will focus on solid fundamentals. Jeffries and staff want the players to focus on doing the little things correctly and not being too complex.

Hawk, Lewis and Perkins will man the defensive line, and Swaney will start at linebacker. George, Troup and Ty Hawk will see time in the secondary.

Uniontown has two kickers on the roster in juniors Grant Barcheck (5-10, 155) and Ryley Umbel (5-10, 135).

Jeffries knows that it will take some time, but the numbers are up, and for the majority of camp, the team seems upbeat and ready to go.

“The kids have worked real hard and I am pleased with what they have done,” Jeffries said. “They have shown drastic improvement since the first day.”

Uniontown

Coach: Keith Jeffries

2020 record: 0-2

All-time record: 487-535-45

SCHEDULE

Date, Opponent, Time

9.2, at Perry, 7

9.10, Carrick, 7

9.17, at Albert Gallatin, 7

9.24, Ringgold, 7

10.2, at Brashear, 5

10.8, at Washington, 7

10.15, at Carrick, 5:30

10.29, Laurel Highlands, 7

