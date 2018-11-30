Uniontown’s football team may leave the WPIAL before next season

By: Chris Harlan

Friday, November 30, 2018 | 6:51 PM

Albert Gallatin may not be the only Fayette County football team leaving the WPIAL.

Uniontown’s school board will decide Monday night whether to withdraw its football team from WPIAL competition before next season, according to an item on the school board’s meeting agenda. The football team is mired in a 22-game losing streak and went 3-45 combined over the past five seasons.

The item on Uniontown’s agenda says: “Recommend approval for administration to move forward on withdrawing from the WPIAL for the 2019-2020 football season.”

Uniontown finished 0-10 last season and was outscored 433-99. The team also went winless in 2017.

Albert Gallatin decided in October that its football team will not compete in the WPIAL next season and instead play an independent schedule against out-of-state opponents.

Albert Gallatin also went 0-10 this past season, bringing its record to 9-82 over the past decade.

