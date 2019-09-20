United forfeits a second football game

Thursday, September 19, 2019 | 9:55 PM

The 2019 football season at United High School hasn’t gone as expected.

A small roster — the team started with only 18 players — and injuries have forced United to forfeit a game for the second time this season.

The Lions forfeited to Ligonier Valley on Sept. 7, and now they can’t field a team Friday at home against Homer-Center.

United athletic director Cullen Stokes said regrettably, due to unforeseen circumstances, Friday’s game against Homer-Center has been cancelled.

Even though there is no game, United still plans to celebrate homecoming at the Thomas J. Madill Football Field starting at 7 p.m.

The marching band will entertain during the crowning festivities and will perform their halftime show following the homecoming ceremony. The homecoming dance is still on schedule at 6 p.m. Saturday in the high school gymnasium.

