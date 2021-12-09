Unsung senior linebacker leads Serra Catholic’s devastating defense



Wednesday, December 8, 2021 | 11:37 PM

Serra Catholic’s Zach Weber, carrying the ball against McGuffey in a playoff game last season, has been a key performer on defense this postseason.

In last week’s PIAA Class 2A semifinal victory over Farrell, five players totaled 10-plus tackles for Serra Catholic’s stout defensive unit.

Zach Weber, a senior linebacker, was one of those dominant defenders as he finished with 12 tackles, 1½ tackles for loss and 1½ sacks in a 27-18 triumph that pushed the Eagles into Friday’s championship game against Southern Columbia.

“Weber is Mr. Reliable,” Serra Catholic defensive coordinator Akeeme Robinson said. “He’s easily an unsung hero who you know will always be in the right place at the right time. Weber does it all with sacks, tackles for loss or running a guy down from behind. He’s a complete player.”

Weber has been a pivotal piece of the puzzle all season long for a defense that has thrived under the guidance of Robinson.

Through 14 games played, Weber has compiled 61 total tackles, 5½ tackles for loss, 3½ sacks and a pair of fumble recoveries.

“It’s been great to see him grow from ninth grade to where he is at now,” Serra Catholic head coach Jose Regus said. “He’s a vocal leader on the field, and he’s making a lot of plays right now. For him to go out there and perform the way he’s been performing has been outstanding.”

Robinson raves about the versatility and on-field leadership Weber brings to his defense.

In addition to linebacker, Weber is capable of playing inside at defensive tackle or even outside at defensive end.

“Zach is one of the most versatile players we have, and he’s the brain of the defense,” Robinson said. “He makes sure the defense is aligned right pre-snap, and he brings a level of focus that rubs off on the entire unit.”

While Weber has been a consistent asset all season, he’s seemingly taken his game to another level over the last three weeks.

After totaling just five tackles through Serra’s first two WPIAL playoff games against Neshannock and Laurel, Weber bounced back in the WPIAL semifinals against Sto-Rox with 7 tackles and a crucial fumble recovery. He followed that performance up with another strong showing in the WPIAL championship game against Beaver Falls. Weber tied for the team lead with nine total tackles while adding a tackle for loss and a sack as Serra rolled to its first WPIAL title in 14 years.

“The playoffs give me a feeling like no other. I live for that moment because there is just a different type of energy,” Weber said. “My personal goal in the playoffs has been to be relentless because I cannot imagine how an offense is supposed to game plan against something like that. I just want to do everything in my power to help the team win and give us the opportunity to survive another week.”

Robinson has noticed a change in Weber’s game as of late. The more important the game, the better Weber has performed.

“Playoff Weber has been straight business. He’s so smart, you can barely trick him, and that now shows in his game,” Robinson said. “I kinda saw it coming because each week, Weber makes sure he knows the opponent. He always asks questions during film and practice that are specifically geared toward who we are playing.”

Being that it is his final season in a Serra Catholic uniform, Weber has been driven by a refuse-to-lose mentality.

“Throughout the playoffs, I’ve had to keep telling myself that I refuse to let this be my last high school game ever,” Weber said. “I want to leave as a champion, and I will not settle for anything less. That mindset has helped me play my best football during the playoffs.”

Serra’s defense as a whole has caused havoc for opposing offenses over the last month.

With players like Weber, Ryan Brooks, Michael Schanck, Jayvon Campbell-Holt and Terrell Booth at the forefront, Serra Catholic has forced a total of 56 turnovers on the year. The Eagles have forced 23 through the WPIAL and PIAA playoffs, including 20 over its last three games.

In those wins, the WPIAL 2A champions got the better of high-scoring opponents in Sto-Rox (49.5 points per game), Beaver Falls (35.4 PPG) and Farrell (51.2 PPG). Each of those three teams committed five-plus turnovers and combined to score just 42 points.

“Our defense is spectacular, and it would not be possible without Coach Keem, the best defensive coordinator in the WPIAL,” Weber said. “We are hungry to set the tone and to make the other team feel us. All 11 on the field want to make the big hit and force a turnover every single play for all four quarters, and that kind of attitude is something special.”

One win away from their ultimate goal, Weber and the rest of his teammates are champing at the bit to play on the field at HersheyPark Stadium. They’re a motivated group with a determined mentality set on bringing Serra Catholic its first state title in program history.

“I am motivated by the fact that tomorrow is not promised. We could have been sent home weeks ago, but having our backs against the wall really pushed us,” Weber said. “The fans are going to continue to see how hungry our defense is to force turnovers and how much we want to win this ballgame for the whole Serra community.”

Tags: Serra Catholic