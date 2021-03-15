Upper St. Clair boys basketball quarantines after covid case, state playoffs in question

Monday, March 15, 2021 | 8:18 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review The Upper St. Clair seniors celebrate with the WPIAL championship trophy after defeating Pine-Richland, 56-53, in the Class 6A final on Friday, March 12, 2021, at Peterrs Township High School.

Three days after winning a WPIAL title, Upper St. Clair’s boys basketball season could be in jeopardy.

The team shut down activities after learning Sunday of a covid-19 case, USC athletic director Kevin Deitrick said. The Panthers are scheduled to face either Altoona or Erie in the state playoffs Saturday, and Deitrick said he’s optimistic the team will play.

“We’re going to follow all of the Allegheny County health suggestions,” Deitrick said. “We’re going to shut down for a few days and the kids will be tested. I can’t guarantee everyone is going to be back, but I feel like we’ll have enough to field a team on Saturday.”

Deitrick said the school would have a clearer picture Wednesday.

“We’ll get better numbers then and see where we stand as a team,” he said.

Deitrick declined to say whether the initial case was an athlete or coach.

USC coach Danny Holzer said the team is quarantined until Friday night, one week from the team’s WPIAL championship win over Pine-Richland. If they have enough negative tests, the team will practice Saturday morning and play Saturday afternoon, Holzer said.

USC is scheduled to host the PIAA first-round game.

“Right now, we’re just following protocol,” Holzer said. “If we have enough players, we will play.”

The PIAA limited this year’s playoffs to district champions but has said a runner-up can enter if the champion is unable. Pine-Richland will practice this week in case Upper St. Clair isn’t available, Rams coach Bob Petcash said.

Staff writer Don Rebel contributed.

