Upper St. Clair field hockey forfeits playoff game after covid exposure

By:

Tuesday, October 27, 2020 | 5:12 PM

AP

Upper St. Clair has forfeited its WPIAL Class AA field hockey semifinal to Penn-Trafford after a person associated with the Panthers’ team tested positive for covid-19.

The team will quarantine immediately.

The match was scheduled for Tuesday night at Penn-Trafford.

Upper St. Clair athletic director Dr. Kevin Dietrick said no other athletic teams at the school have been affected and all other events will go on as scheduled.

While the fourth-seeded Panthers’ season is finished, top-seeded Penn-Trafford consequently advances to the championship match at 7 p.m. Monday at Fox Chapel against the winner of the other semifinal between No. 2 Fox Chapel and No. 3 Latrobe. Penn-Trafford is the three-time defending WPIAL Class AA champ.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Penn-Trafford, Upper St. Clair