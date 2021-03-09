Upper St. Clair finally solves Butler, earns 1st WPIAL finals appearance since ’05

By:
Tuesday, March 9, 2021 | 8:39 PM

Luke Gensler scored 23 points, Luke Banbury had 17 and Upper St. Clair finally solved Butler, 70-62, in the WPIAL Class 6A semifinals Tuesday night.

USC had lost to defending champion Butler twice in last year’s playoffs and once in the 2019 postseason. But the top-seeded Panthers (19-1) sparked a 14-2 run in the second quarter, built an 11-point halftime and held on down the stretch to reach the finals for the first time since 2005.

No. 6 seed Pine-Richland awaits USC in the finals at 8 p.m. Friday at Peters Township.

Mattix Clement led fifth-seeded Butler (12-9) with 28 points.

This story will be updated.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: ,

More High School Basketball

Rochester boys hold off Leechburg in WPIAL Class A semifinals
Pine-Richland knocks off Fox Chapel, returns to WPIAL Class 6A title game
Beaver shuts down Knoch, earns spot in Class 4A girls title game
Cinderella season continues for Quaker Valley girls basketball
Bishop Canevin handles Union, earns first trip to WPIAL boys finals in 15 years

HSSN Email Newsletter Sign Up Ad
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter

click me