Upper St. Clair finally solves Butler, earns 1st WPIAL finals appearance since ’05

Tuesday, March 9, 2021 | 8:39 PM

Luke Gensler scored 23 points, Luke Banbury had 17 and Upper St. Clair finally solved Butler, 70-62, in the WPIAL Class 6A semifinals Tuesday night.

USC had lost to defending champion Butler twice in last year’s playoffs and once in the 2019 postseason. But the top-seeded Panthers (19-1) sparked a 14-2 run in the second quarter, built an 11-point halftime and held on down the stretch to reach the finals for the first time since 2005.

No. 6 seed Pine-Richland awaits USC in the finals at 8 p.m. Friday at Peters Township.

Mattix Clement led fifth-seeded Butler (12-9) with 28 points.

