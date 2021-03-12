Upper St. Clair tops Pine-Richland, celebrates 1st WPIAL title since ’05

Friday, March 12, 2021

There were moments when Danny Holzer could’ve worried in the fourth quarter, probably should’ve been worried, but Upper St. Clair’s longtime coach insisted he wasn’t.

“I felt really good because of our seniors,” Holzer said. “I could just sense we were going to win this game. Even with 6 minutes to go, we were up four or whatever it was, I was saying, ‘We’re going to win.’ We were good because I could see it in their eyes.”

With five seniors in the starting lineup, Upper St. Clair completed a mission years in the making Friday night with a 56-53 victory over Pine-Richland in the WPIAL Class 6A finals at Peters Township.

The title was USC’s first since 2005.

Seniors Ethan Dahlem scored 16 points, Luke Banbury had 14 and Luke Gensler added 12, but the top-seeded Panthers couldn’t celebrate until the clock reached zeroes. No. 6 seed Pine-Richland rallied late and had two tries at a game-tying 3-pointer in the final 12 seconds but missed both.

“I can’t explain the feeling right now,” Dahlem said. “It’s just so surreal.”

This senior class came close a season ago, losing in the semifinals to the eventual champion. They entered this season as preseason favorites, and fulfilled those high expectations Friday night.

“I can’t really describe it,” Gensler said, “but I’m just overwhelmed with happiness right now.”

Joey Dudkowski led Pine-Richland with 16 points and Andrew Alexander had 13. The Rams were trying to win their third title in six years, but their first under new coach Bob Petcash.

They trailed by seven points early in the third quarter, but threatened in the fourth. A three-point play by Alexander with 26 seconds left cut USC’s lead to 54-53.

Upper St. Clair struggled from the foul line, making only 5 of 10 in the fourth quarter. But clinging to a one-point lead, Banbury made two free throws with 23.7 seconds left, increasing USC’s lead to 56-53.

Pine-Richland held for the final possession, and Dudkowski had two chances to force a tie. His first 3-pointer with about 12 seconds left bounced off the rim. The Rams got the offensive rebound, but a hurried attempt by Dudkowski missed at the buzzer.

The two teams ranked among the top scoring offenses in WPIAL Class 6A, each averaging more than 70 points per game, but combined for only 42 in the first half.

USC was good with a half-court game.

“Our staple for a long part of my career was the half-court, man-to-man defense,” Holzer said. “We got away from it the last couple of years. Against a really good team in a championship game … we wanted great ball pressure. I think we got that throughout the game.”

USC’s offense also relied on more half-court sets meant to create scoring chances around the rim. The Panthers didn’t have just one go-to scorer this season, but won with balance. That worked to USC’s advantage in the championship.

Dahlem, with drives down the middle, scored 10 of his 16 points after halftime, and teammate David Pantelis had all seven of his points in the fourth quarter.

“I kind of noticed at the very beginning of the game that if we can get the right situation, we can beat them off the dribble with any of our guys,” Holzer said. “I really felt that was going to be the key.”

