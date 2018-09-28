Upper St. Clair’s Matheny named to USA Swimming’s junior national team

By: Karen Kadilak

Friday, September 28, 2018 | 5:12 PM

Something he saw coming came true recently for Upper St. Clair sophomore swimmer Joshua Matheny.

Matheny, 15, was one of 32 swimmers named to the 2018-19 USA Swimming Men’s National Junior Team.

Designed to strengthen future Olympic teams, the squad will represent the U.S. in international competition through August.

Team director Mitch Dalton said Matheny is one of the youngest members.

Matheny qualified in the 100-meter breaststroke (1 minute, 01.06 seconds) and 200 breaststroke (2:12.69). He placed first and second, respectively, in both in the Junior National Championships over the summer.

Dave Schraven, Matheny’s club and high school coach, said it is a fantastic accomplishment.

Matheny, the PIAA Class AAA champion and a high school All-American in the 100-yard breaststroke last season, said it is pretty neat.

“(I am) trying to keep focused,” he said.

While Matheny is up-and-coming, Oakland Catholic graduate Leah Smith keeps going.

Smith, who grew up in Mt. Lebanon and earned two medals in the Rio 2016 Summer Olympics, made the 2018-19 Women’s National Team in a team-high five events.

Smith qualified in the 200-meter freestyle (1:56.78), 400 freestyle (4:02.21) and 400 individual medley (4:35.68) based on her times in 2018 Nationals and in the 800 freestyle (8:17.21) and 1,500 freestyle (16:00.82) from the Pan Pacific Championships.

She was named to the 2019 FINA World Championships Roster in the 400 and 800 freestyle and the 800 freestyle relay.

Karen Kadilak is a freelance writer.

Tags: Upper St. Clair