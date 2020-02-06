USC boys, Central Valley girls back in this week’s Trib 10 power rankings

By:

Wednesday, February 5, 2020 | 11:21 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Upper St. Clair’s Luke Gensler celebrates one of his first half 3-pointers Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Upper St. Clair High School.

A couple of bad Knights led to a couple of changes in the boys and girls Trib 10 from last week.

The Knoch Knights boys and Norwin Knights girls lost section showdowns and got bumped from the power rankings.

Taking advantage to join the Trib 10 are the Upper St. Clair boys and Central Valley girls, who each enjoyed big section wins themselves.

Here are the latest rankings. Teams are listed with overall record and last week’s ranking. These rankings have zero classification boundaries.

Boys Trib 10

1. Fox Chapel Foxes, (20-0), (1)

2. Butler Golden Tornado, (16-4), (3)

3. Highlands Golden Rams, (19-2), (5)

4. North Catholic Trojans, (18-2), (6)

5. Vincentian Academy Royals, (17-3), (10)

6. Lincoln Park Leopards, (17-3), (2)

7. Penn Hills Indians, (16-4), (8)

8. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers, (19-1), (9)

9. Upper St. Clair Panthers (18-3), (NR)

10. Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils, (15-5), (4)

Out: Knoch Knights

Girls Trib 10

1. Chartiers Valley Colts, (21-0), (1)

2. North Catholic Trojans, (19-1), (2)

3. Bethel Park Black Hawks, (18-1), (3)

4. Rochester Rams, (19-1), (4)

5. North Allegheny Tigers, (17-3), (6)

6. Southmoreland Scotties, (20-0), (8)

7. Central Valley Warriors, (16-2), (NR)

8. Blackhawk Cougars, (17-3), (5)

9. Trinity Hillers, (15-3), (9)

10. Woodland Hills Wolverines, (18-3), (10)

Out: Norwin Knights

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.

Tags: Bethel Park, Blackhawk, Butler, Central Valley, Chartiers Valley, Fox Chapel, Highlands, Lincoln Park, Mt. lebanon, North Allegheny, North Catholic, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Penn Hills, Rochester, Southmoreland, Trinity, Upper St. Clair, Vincentian Academy, Woodland Hills