Valley alum Dave Heavner wants to bring pride back to Vikings program

By:

Wednesday, August 17, 2022 | 12:01 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Valley junior quarterback Tristin Goodwin throws a pass during the Larry Sellitto Memorial 7-on-7 passing tournament Thursday, July 21, 2022 at Greater Latrobe High School. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Valley coach Dave Heavner talks to his team during the Larry Sellitto Memorial 7-on-7 passing tournament Thursday, July 21, 2022 at Greater Latrobe High School. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Valley junior Darnell Coaston carries the ball during the Larry Sellitto Memorial 7-on-7 passing tournament Thursday, July 21, 2022 at Greater Latrobe High School. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Valley coach Dave Heavner talks to his team during the Larry Sellitto Memorial 7-on-7 passing tournament Thursday, July 21, 2022 at Greater Latrobe High School. Previous Next

When Dave Heavner was a student-athlete at Valley High School, the “Back to the Future” movies were popular.

But don’t expect Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd to show up at Valley High Memorial Stadium anytime soon.

Instead, Heaver has returned to coach the Vikings and hopes to replicate an earlier era where Valley was one of the top programs in the area.

“I’m very excited about coming back here,” Heavner said. “My parents still live up on the hill at Aluminum City Terrace, I graduated from Valley and taught at the middle school, my brother coached at the middle school, I was the defensive coordinator under Ray White, so coming home is special to me.”

With Heavner on the team from 1986-88, Valley compiled a 23-8 record. Even the colors from that era — old gold and black — are coming back. Even the 1986 slogan “The Pride Is Back,” is emblazoned on the practice shirts.

There will be 42 players expected to start the season.

Heavner plans on bringing back former players to inspire the team.

Junior Tristin Goodwin will start at quarterback for the Vikings. Initially, running backs and receivers will be moved in and out of the lineup until starters earn jobs for good.

Two-way tackle Cory Pinson is learning new schemes.

“The schemes are different, and I like it a lot,” Pinson said. “I like the new coaching staff.”

Jeremy Hughley will be the H-back and a linebacker.

“We want to make progress and try to go far this year,” Hughley said. “It was a struggle last year, and we had issues.”

Xavier Wilson will be a running back and outside linebacker.

Valley will run a 4-2-5 defense where Heavner feels the Vikings can counter the various spreads, shifts and motions.

The season’s opener will be a tough one as the Vikings will host Armstrong, featuring one of the best quarterbacks in the state, Cadin Olsen. In the last two seasons, Olsen has 4,536 passing yards and 51 touchdowns. He won the Willie Thrower Award as the region’s best quarterback.

“It’s going to be a tough challenge, but I didn’t get into this to play easy games,” Heavner said. “You have to play the best in order to be the best. Iron sharpens iron.”

There is plenty of work to do.

Said Heavner: “Valley has been down for a long time. Nine losing seasons in the last 13 years, made the playoffs twice and lost in the first round and have been on probation twice. The players have been working extremely hard and I’m excited. We’re grinding at it every day. We want to bring that winning mentality back.”

Valley

Coach: Dave Heavner

2021 record: 2-8, 1-5 in Class 3A Allegheny Conference

All-time record: 266-261-9

SCHEDULE

Date, Opponent, Time

8.26 Armstrong, 7

9.2 at Apollo-Ridge, 7

9.9 Burrell, 7

9.16 Mt. Pleasant, 7

9.23 at Uniontown, 7

9.30 at East Allegheny*, 7

10.7 Deer Lakes*, 7

10.15 at Shady Side Academy*, 2:30

10.21 Freeport*, 7

10.28 at Knoch*, 7

*Conference game

FAST FACTS

• Valley will play Armstrong for the first time ever Friday.

• The last Vikings playoff win was in 2005 against South Fayette.

• Heavner is only the second Valley graduate to be the head football coach at the school. Eugene Ciciarelli, a 1972 grad, guided the team in 1985.

• This will be the 75th anniversary of Memorial Stadium, which opened Sept. 6, 1947, with New Kensington defeating Central Catholic, 20-6. A week later, the Steelers played an exhibition game there.

ROSTER

Name, Pos., Ht./Wt., Cl.

Lamar Anderson, RB/DL, 5-6/170, Jr.

Xavier Andree, TE/DL, 6-1/215, Sr.

Tamir Ansari, OL/DL, 5-8/160, So.

Demetrius Ballard, OL/DL, 6-5/270, Jr.

Dorian Briggs, WR/DB, 6-0/160, Jr.

Jaelemar Broadnax, WR/LB, 6-3/165, Jr.

Anjay Chambers, RB/LB, 5-9/185, So.

Darnell Coaston, WR/DB, 6-0/185, Jr.

Josh Dunlap, WR/DB, 5-7/140, Fr.

Zayaan Ferron, WR/DB, 5-6/130, So.

Levaunte Godfrey, WR/DB, 5-1/105, Fr.

Tristin Goodwin, QB/LB, 5-10/175, Jr.

Cieontae Guy, OL/DL, 5-10/245, Jr.

Matt Guy, OL/DL, 6-1/230, Sr.

Derek Hassim, WR/LB, 5-9/160, So.

Tayshawn Hawkins, WR/DB, 6-1/185, Fr.

Nikolas Heakins, RB/DB, 5-7/145, Fr.

Jeremy Hughley, RB/LB, 6-8/165, Sr.

Ricky Johnson, WR/LB, 5-8/150, So.

Lamontae Jones, OL/DL, 6-2/210, Sr.

Ryan Knapp, OL/DL, 5-6/200, So.

Brendon Knuckles, WR/DB, 5-7/120, Fr.

Ryan Long, OL/LB, 5-10/165, Jr.

Josue Martinez, RB/LB, 5-6/125, Fr.

Blake Miles, WR/DB, 5-10/150, Fr.

Javon Norman, OL/DL, 5-10/255, Fr.

Chuck Perkins, TE/LB, 6-0/165, Jr.

Corey Pinson, OL/DL, 6-1/260, Sr.

Coury Pitts, WR/DB, 5-8/135, Fr.

Dallas Price, RB/LB, 5-10/170, Sr.

Jayden Richter, RB/LB, 5-10/180, Sr.

Conner Sakala, TE/LB, 5-10/155, Fr.

Mason Simmons, QB/LB, 6-0/175, So.

Raydn Thomas, WR/DB, 5-5/105, Fr.

Dashawn Wilkerson, OL/DL, 6-1/240, Sr.

Jaden Wall, OL/DL, 6-0/190, Fr.

Preston Wilson, WR/LB, 5-11/155, Fr.

Xavier Wilson, RB/LB, 6-1/200, Sr.