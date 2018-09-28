Valley can’t sustain quick start in loss to Freedom

By: George Guido

Friday, September 28, 2018 | 11:30 PM

Despite the team bus getting caught in traffic and arriving only 45 minutes before game time, the Valley Vikings got off to a quick start with an early touchdown drive.

But the Vikings got bogged down with mistakes and poor field position, and Freedom, one of the top Class 2A teams, took advantage.

The Bulldogs (5-1), who have spent some of the season in the Trib Total Media top five, exploded for four touchdowns in four consecutive drives and rolled to a 44-13 nonconference victory at Bulldog Stadium.

Freedom needs another victory to secure its first winning season since 2004.

“We did a lot of things well after their initial drive,” Bulldogs coach Russ Barley said. “After their initial drive, I thought our kids responded real well and did some good things offensively and defensively.”

Valley, after an opening-night victory, absorbed its fifth straight loss.

The Vikings warmed up near their locker room, came out and went 65 yards in eight plays. Deonte Ross took the ball in from the 4-yard line to give Valley a 7-0 lead.

A 34-yard pass from Tyler Green to Vaun Ross was a key to the drive.

But Jake Pail returned the ensuing kickoff 70 yards to the Vikings 15. Nick DiNardo missed a field goal, and Valley got the ball at its 20 but could run only one play in Freedom territory the remainder of the half.

“We made a lot of mistakes,” Vikings coach Muzzy Colosimo said. “But we didn’t quit. We’re getting better.”

Freedom took advantage of favorable field position and took control of the game.

The first three Bulldogs scoring drives started in Valley territory. After a 7-yard punt, Freedom needed only five plays to drive 29 yards after three Valley offsides penalties inside the Vikings 5.

After another high snap to the punter, Freedom took over at the Valley 32, and Jake Pail scored from 7 yards.

Pail later scored on a 47-yard reception and an 18-yard run as Freedom took a 28-7 lead into halftime.

Barley, in his first full season at Freedom after taking over as an interim coach last season, is pleased with the program’s turnaround.

“I’m really excited about where we’re going,” Barley said. “We have a lot of seniors this year, but we also have a lot of good, young kids. I’m excited about the future.”

The present isn’t bad, either. Pail ran for 104 yards and had 76 yards receiving.

Valley committed 17 penalties for 149 yards.

“We score, then give them the big kickoff return, and when that happened, we kind of get into a shell,” Colosimo said. “You can’t keep making those kind of mistakes. Sometimes we can’t get out of our own way.”

Barley said he was even happy with a drive that didn’t result in a score.

The Bulldogs took the second half kickoff and drove 69 yards and ran 13 plays. But Valley’s Malique Richardson recovered a fumble in the end zone.

“I was excited with the way we moved the ball down the field,” Barley said. “We’ve done it before, but not like that, hammering the ball down the field. We used up more than seven minutes.”

Valley got the ball at its 20, but another errant snap on a punt resulted in a safety.

Early in the fourth period, Cole Beck intercepted a Green pass, then tossed a 52-yard scoring pass to Reiker Welling.

Valley scored a late touchdown on Ross’ 20-yard run.

Green threw for 103 yards.

Tackle David Schuffert was tossed out of the game after a personal foul tussling with two blockers in the Bulldogs backfield and will have to sit out next week’s game.

George Guido is a freelance writer.

