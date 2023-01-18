Valley great Tom Pipkins highlights 2023 WPIAL Hall of Fame class

By:

Wednesday, January 18, 2023 | 10:58 AM

Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review WPIAL Hall of Fame Class of 2023 inductees Greg Meisner (left) and Tom Pipkins, both former Valley athletes, fist bump during the hall of fame announcement at the Heinz History Center on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review The WPIAL Hall of Fame Class of 2023 inductees stand for a photo during the hall of fame announcement at the Heinz History Center on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Seen are (back, from left): Bill Palermo, Don Rebel, Bob Osleger, Greg Meisner, Tom Pipkins and Shawn McCreary from the 1981-82 Monaca boys basketball team, and (first row, from left): coach Suzie McConnell-Serio from the 2000-01 Oakland Catholic girls basketball team, Laura Grimm, Virginia Fronk, Bill Cleary and Larry DeVincentis from the 1981-82 Monaca boys basketball team. Tribune-Review Valley grad Tom Pipkins holds the basketball commemorating his WPIAL scoring record set in 1993 on Jan. 27, 2004. Tribune-Review Valley’s Tom Pipkins slams the ball through the hoop against Hickory High School on March 30, 1993, at Pitt’s Fitzgerald Field House. The Vikings won the PIAA Class AAA semifinal, 70-55, and played for the state title three days later in Hershey. Tribune-Review Valley graduate Tom Pipkins received his old WPIAL scoring record banner when the school purchased a new on Jan. 27, 2004. Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review Emcee Chris Shovlin speaks during the WPIAL Hall of Fame Class of 2023 announcement at the Heinz History Center on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review WPIAL Hall of Fame Class of 2023 inductee Don Rebel stands for a photo during the hall of fame announcement at the Heinz History Center on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review WPIAL Hall of Fame Class of 2023 inductees Bill Cleary (left) and Don Rebel chat during the hall of fame announcement at the Heinz History Center on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review WPIAL Hall of Fame Class of 2023 inductee Bill Palermo (white sweater), talks with fellow inductee Bob Osleger during the hall of fame announcement at the Heinz History Center on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review WPIAL Hall of Fame Class of 2023 inductee Don Rebel waves after his name is called during the hall of fame announcement at the Heinz History Center on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Behind him is fellow inductee Bob Osleger. Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review WPIAL Hall of Fame Class of 2023 inductee Virginia Fronk (center), the courage award winner, and other inductees stand for a group photo during the hall of fame announcement at the Heinz History Center on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Next to her is fellow inductee Laura Grimm. Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review Emcee Chris Shovlin speaks during the WPIAL Hall of Fame Class of 2023 announcement at the Heinz History Center on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Previous Next

Tom Pipkins jokes that he might already have retired from working if high school athletes could’ve signed NIL deals back in his day.

That’s how much interest there was around the former Valley basketball star when he broke the WPIAL career scoring record 30 years ago this month. As part of the hype, Pipkins recalled, he was asked to autograph souvenirs before the game, keepsakes for a record that still stands three decades later.

“They had me signing buttons that they were going to pass out or sell or whatever,” said Pipkins, with a laugh. “Nowadays, people make money off that.”

His record likely will fall this winter, but Pipkins soon will own another spot in WPIAL history. The 1993 Valley graduate will be inducted into the WPIAL Hall of Fame this spring as part of the 2023 class.

The list of inductees was revealed Wednesday in a press conference at the Western Pennsylvania Sports Museum inside the Heinz History Center. The induction banquet is June 2 at the DoubleTree in Green Tree.

Also featured in the class of 12 persons and two teams were former NFL players Jonathan Hayes of South Fayette and Greg Meisner of Valley, championship coaches Bill Cleary of Serra Catholic and Bill Palermo of Sto-Rox and broadcaster Don Rebel of TribLive HSSN.

The other athletes selected were North Allegheny’s Ray Brinzer (wrestling), Bethel Park’s Emily Carter (swimming), Serra Catholic’s Laura Grimm (basketball) and Peters Township’s Sarah Riske McGlamery (tennis).

The late James “Lash” Nesser, a former boys basketball coach at Uniontown, was the heritage selection. Nesser won 680 combined at St. John and Uniontown, where he also won a PIAA Class 3A title in 1981.

Teams picked for induction were the 2000-01 Oakland Catholic girls basketball team that went 31-1 and won WPIAL and PIAA Class 4A titles under coach Suzie McConnell-Serio, and the 1981-82 Monaca boys basketball team that went 28-1 and won the WPIAL Class A title with no player taller than 6-foot-2.

Softball umpire Bob Osleger, who worked numerous WPIAL and PIAA championships, was chosen for his work as a game official.

Seneca Valley senior Virginia Fronk, who was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma prior to the fall soccer season, will receive the WPIAL Courage Award. Fronk, a George Mason recruit, helped lead the Raiders to a 13-2-2 record and the WPIAL semifinals.

This is the 16th class enshrined in the WPIAL Hall of Fame since its formation in 2007.

Pipkins, who broke the WPIAL record with an alley-oop dunk Jan. 29, 1993, said he’d wondered when his induction day might come.

A paraprofessional in the Quaker Valley School District, Pipkins lives in Beaver County with his wife Danielle and son, Thomas III, who is a sophomore on the Hopewell basketball team. His daughter, Jaqueline, 24, lives in California.

Pipkins, who later played college basketball at Duquesne, graduated from Valley with 2,838 career points. The previous WPIAL record was set in 1955 by Wampum’s Don Hennon with 2,376 points.

Pipkins scored 29 points the night he broke Hennon’s record in a 97-63 win over South Park at home in New Kensington.

“People don’t know how nervous I used to be before those games,” Pipkins said. “I’m a real quiet type of person. I don’t like the attention. To be getting all of that attention was way overboard for me.”

However, Pipkins’ record could soon fall. Aquinas Academy senior Vinnie Cugini, who on Tuesday pushed his career total to 2,659 points. That has him within 179 points of Pipkins’ total.

Truthfully, Pipkins said, he’s somewhat surprised it took this many years.

“Definitely, because the game has changed over the years,” he said. “Even before Vincent Cugini came about, there were a lot of other people who were getting a lot of shots. Even the NBA and college games have changed. People are playing from the outside in and taking more 3-pointers than before.”

How will Pipkins feel when his record does finally fall? He’s not sure.

“You can’t really react to something proactively,” he said. “You don’t know how you’re going to feel until you get there.”

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Bethel Park, North Allegheny, Oakland Catholic, Peters Township, Seneca Valley, Serra Catholic, South Fayette, Sto-Rox, Uniontown, Valley