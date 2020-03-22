Valley News Dispatch wrestling all-star team

By:

Saturday, March 21, 2020 | 10:54 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Kiski’s Jack Blumer is announced the winner against Norwin’s Grant Williams during WPIAL wrestling on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 at Kiski Area High School. Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review Highland’s Jake Burford celebrates after besting Pine-Richland’s Kelin Laffey at the 2020 Allegheny County Tournament at Fox Chapel High School on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Plum’s Vince Citrano works to defeat Kiski Area’s Conner Murray at 113 pounds during their match Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Kiski Area High School. Kiski won, 66-12. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Kiski Area’s Jared Curcio works to pin Plum’s Browndon Wafo at 182 pounds during their match Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Kiski Area High School. Kiski won, 66-12. Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Kiski Area’s Nick Delp is held up as winner in the 170 weight class final against Hempfield’s Jullian Chillinsky Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 in the Section 1-AAA wrestling tournament at Hempfield Area High School. Tribune-Review Knoch’s Guy Deleonardis works with a training partnet during practice at OMP Wrestling in preparation for the PIAA tournament this weekend. Deleonardis is the first wrestler in Knoch history to qualify for the tournament. Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review Mckeesport’s Andy Mellinger wrestles Fox Chapel’s Ed Farrell at the 2020 Allegheny County Tournament at Fox Chapel High School on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. Tribune-Review Burrell senior Ricky Feroce talks with coach Josh Shields as Kane senior Cameron Whisner gets checked for injury at 182 pounds at the PIAA tournament March 5, 2020, at Giant Center in Hershey. Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Kiski’s Brayden Roscosky wrestles atop Hempfield’s Justin Cramer in the 195 class final during the 67th annual Westmoreland County Coaches Association wrestling tournament on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Kiski Area High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Burrell’s Nick Salerno works to pin Southmoreland’s Henry Miller at 120 pounds during their Section 3-AA semifinal Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Elizabeth-Forward High School. Tribune-Review The Harmon brothers Landon (left) and Logan (right) go to school at Apollo-Ridge but wrestle for Armstrong as a part of a co-op agreement. Logan is currentyl 9-0 in his junior year whule Landon is 6-4 with five pins as a freshman. Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Burrell’s Mike Scherer works toward a pin against Quaker Valley’s Donovan Cutchember in the 220 weight class semifinal on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in WPIAL Class AA team wrestling championships at Chartiers-Houston High School. Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Kiski Area’s Sammy Starr wrestles against Nazareth’s Nathan Stefanik in the 152 pound weight class in class AAA during the PIAA state wrestling tournament on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the Giant Center in Hershey. Previous Next

Jack Blumer

Kiski Area, sr., 160 pounds

2019-20 record: 39-4

Blumer finished his senior year as runner-up in the WPIAL and earned a fourth-place finish at states. He became Kiski Area’s all-time pins leader with 107.

Jrake Burford

Highlands, so., 132 pounds

2019-20 record: 30-8

Burford was a key contributor in Highlands’ historic season. He finished second in the section and WPIAL tournaments, losing to Burrell’s Ian Oswalt both times. He won an Allegheny County title and had the most pins in the least amount of time.

Vince Citrano

Plum, so., 113 pounds

2019-20 record: 27-4

Citrano won every regular-season tournament he entered and finished third in the section tournament. Two of his four losses came to eventual state champion Ethan Berginc of Hempfield.

Jared Curcio

Kiski Area, sr., 182 pounds

2019-20 record: 30-9

For the first time in his high school career, Curcio got to wrestle at a weight at which he didn’t have to cut too many pounds, and he reaped the rewards. He tallied 17 pins and captured his first Section 3-AAA title.

Nick Delp

Kiski Area sr., 170 pounds

2019-20 record: 34-7

Delp capped his high school career with his third straight Section 1-AAA championship, a fourth-place finish at WPIALs and a spot in the PIAA tournament. He recorded 22 pins.

Guy Deleonardis

Knoch, sr., 160 pounds

2019-20 record: 25-5

Deleonardis became the first wrestler in school history to qualify for the state tournament. All five of his losses came in the postseason. He recorded nine pins and six major decisions.

Ed Farrell

Fox Chapel, sr., 220 pounds

2019-20 record: 30-8

Farrell tallied 17 pins, won an Allegheny County title and placed second in the section tournament. In the WPIAL tournament, Farrell lost to eventual champion Cole Weightman of Belle Vernon.

Ricky Feroce

Burrell, sr., 182 pounds

2019-20 record: 39-16

Feroce turned in his best season. He capped it with a fifth-place finish at states and also earned third at the regional and WPIAL tournaments and earned his first section title. He recorded 18 pins.

Logan Harmon

Armstrong, jr., 195 pounds

2019-20 record: 28-7

In his second season, Harmon won a section title and finished fourth at WPIALs. He also qualified for the PIAA tournament. He recorded 13 pins and five technical falls.

Brayden Roscosky

Kiski Area, jr., 195 pounds

2019-20 record: 39-8

For the second straight year, Roscosky earned a Section 1-AAA championship. After not placing at WPIALs last season, he earned a third-place finish then took sixth at states. He recorded 22 pins.

Nick Salerno

Burrell, so., 120 pounds

2019-20 record: 34-15

Salerno made his first PIAA tournament appearance after a fifth-place finish at the regional tournament. Salerno also earned a third-place finish at WPIALs. He recorded 14 pins and seven major decisions.

Mike Scherer

Burrell, sr., 220 pounds

2019-20 record: 30-8

In his first and only high school season, Scherer recorded 16 pins, earned a section championship and placed second at WPIALs.

Sammy Starr

Kiski Area, jr. 152 pounds

2019-20 record: 31-7

Starr had a breakout season, capturing his first Section 1-AAA championship, earning a runner-up finish at WPIALs and qualifying for the state tournament.