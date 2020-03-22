Valley News Dispatch wrestling all-star team
By:
Saturday, March 21, 2020 | 10:54 PM
Jack Blumer
Kiski Area, sr., 160 pounds
2019-20 record: 39-4
Blumer finished his senior year as runner-up in the WPIAL and earned a fourth-place finish at states. He became Kiski Area’s all-time pins leader with 107.
Jrake Burford
Highlands, so., 132 pounds
2019-20 record: 30-8
Burford was a key contributor in Highlands’ historic season. He finished second in the section and WPIAL tournaments, losing to Burrell’s Ian Oswalt both times. He won an Allegheny County title and had the most pins in the least amount of time.
Vince Citrano
Plum, so., 113 pounds
2019-20 record: 27-4
Citrano won every regular-season tournament he entered and finished third in the section tournament. Two of his four losses came to eventual state champion Ethan Berginc of Hempfield.
Jared Curcio
Kiski Area, sr., 182 pounds
2019-20 record: 30-9
For the first time in his high school career, Curcio got to wrestle at a weight at which he didn’t have to cut too many pounds, and he reaped the rewards. He tallied 17 pins and captured his first Section 3-AAA title.
Nick Delp
Kiski Area sr., 170 pounds
2019-20 record: 34-7
Delp capped his high school career with his third straight Section 1-AAA championship, a fourth-place finish at WPIALs and a spot in the PIAA tournament. He recorded 22 pins.
Guy Deleonardis
Knoch, sr., 160 pounds
2019-20 record: 25-5
Deleonardis became the first wrestler in school history to qualify for the state tournament. All five of his losses came in the postseason. He recorded nine pins and six major decisions.
Ed Farrell
Fox Chapel, sr., 220 pounds
2019-20 record: 30-8
Farrell tallied 17 pins, won an Allegheny County title and placed second in the section tournament. In the WPIAL tournament, Farrell lost to eventual champion Cole Weightman of Belle Vernon.
Ricky Feroce
Burrell, sr., 182 pounds
2019-20 record: 39-16
Feroce turned in his best season. He capped it with a fifth-place finish at states and also earned third at the regional and WPIAL tournaments and earned his first section title. He recorded 18 pins.
Logan Harmon
Armstrong, jr., 195 pounds
2019-20 record: 28-7
In his second season, Harmon won a section title and finished fourth at WPIALs. He also qualified for the PIAA tournament. He recorded 13 pins and five technical falls.
Brayden Roscosky
Kiski Area, jr., 195 pounds
2019-20 record: 39-8
For the second straight year, Roscosky earned a Section 1-AAA championship. After not placing at WPIALs last season, he earned a third-place finish then took sixth at states. He recorded 22 pins.
Nick Salerno
Burrell, so., 120 pounds
2019-20 record: 34-15
Salerno made his first PIAA tournament appearance after a fifth-place finish at the regional tournament. Salerno also earned a third-place finish at WPIALs. He recorded 14 pins and seven major decisions.
Mike Scherer
Burrell, sr., 220 pounds
2019-20 record: 30-8
In his first and only high school season, Scherer recorded 16 pins, earned a section championship and placed second at WPIALs.
Sammy Starr
Kiski Area, jr. 152 pounds
2019-20 record: 31-7
Starr had a breakout season, capturing his first Section 1-AAA championship, earning a runner-up finish at WPIALs and qualifying for the state tournament.
