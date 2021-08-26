Versatile senior brings big-play threat to Springdale offense
Wednesday, August 25, 2021 | 8:57 PM
Last year, Logan Dexter and Dmitri Fritch led the Springdale receiving corps with a combined 53 catches for 841 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Not to be forgotten in the passing game mix, John Utiss made his opportunities count.
The wideout/running back hybrid in the Dynamos offense hauled in 10 passes for 216 yards and four touchdowns as a junior. His 21.6 yards-per-catch average led the team.
“He’s definitely a big-play, home-run type of player for us,” Springdale coach Seth Napierkowski said. “But he’s worked so hard on many other things in the offense, including as a blocker in both our run and screen games. He’s also refined some of those shorter to intermediate routes. He still has tremendous speed. In terms of a 40 time, he’s the fastest kid on our team.
“John has been a great leader for us. He leads by example with all that he does on the field. He has sometimes been overshadowed with some of the other guys we have, but he is as good as anyone on this team, and I think he is going to show that with a really strong season.”
Utiss, at 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds, hopes to be a big factor on both sides of the ball for a Springdale team attempting to earn its third straight winning season and get back to the WPIAL playoffs for the second year in a row.
“He’s always had that ability to be a versatile player, and he now has a really good grasp of the offensive and defensive systems that we run,” Napierkowski said. “He’s a very intelligent kid and a straight-A student. He has to know a lot, and he retains so much to be a very good football player for us. We can let him get a few reps at one position and then move him to get a few reps at another position, and he’s able to excel in all aspects with a limited amount of reps.”
Utiss and the rest of the Springdale players will get to test their mettle Friday with a Week Zero matchup at Deer Lakes. The Dynamos defeated the Lancers, 29-27, in Week Zero in 2019.
Last year’s contest was wiped out because of the covid pandemic.
“I feel like a lot of us seniors have been waiting a long time for this year. We’ve been playing together since fourth or fifth grade,” said Utiss, also a member of the Springdale boys basketball and track and field teams.
“We’re all very excited, and all of the younger guys are ready, too. We’re going to have a lot of energy this season. We’re all on the same page.”
Utiss also is a key cog in the Dynamos defense, where he is a hybrid linebacker and safety.
Last year, he made 38 tackles and recorded a pair of sacks.
No matter the defensive position, he wants to deliver the lumber and help create general headaches for opposing offenses.
“I want to make sure I am getting my assignment done before I get too excited about crushing someone,” Utiss said. “Yes, that always has been an exciting part of playing the game. But I need to be mentally and physically prepared to make a play, whether that is coming up and stopping the run or shutting things down in (pass) coverage.”
Utiss hopes to increase his stock for opportunities at the next level.
“I’ve been trying my best to talk to as many (college) coaches as I can,” he said. “My Hudl video is on the web for them to see. I know a lot of coaches are waiting to see what I can do this season. That is additional motivation for me.”
Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at mlove@triblive.com or via Twitter .
