Veteran college coach John Thompson hired to lead Greensburg Central Catholic football team

By:

Monday, March 6, 2023 | 3:50 PM

Courtesy of Greensburg Central Catholic Greensburg Central Catholic football coach John "JT" Thompson

With more than 20 years of college coaching experience, John “JT” Thompson is bringing a unique perspective to the high school level.

Thompson, a native of Rome, N.Y., was announced Monday as the head football coach at Greensburg Central Catholic.

He replaces Marko Thomas, who resigned after two seasons.

Thompson, who played and coached at Marist, where he graduated in 1994, has an extensive background in defense: He was a multi-year defensive coordinator at Saint Francis (Pa.), Mercyhurst, Saint Vincent and Gannon.

He was an assistant at Saint Vincent from 2011-14, where he also guided defensive backs.

GCC finished 8-3 last season, winning six in a row before falling to Rochester, 36-15, in the WPIAL Class A first round.

Thomas was 14-8 with two playoff trips.

“I am excited to build on the great winning tradition that Greensburg Central Catholic has always had,” Thompson said in a news release, “while taking the program to new heights by developing each player’s athletic talents and character on and off the field.”

Thompson’s wife, Sarah (Kovach), is a GCC alum. Their family also includes sons Ryan (10) and Joey (8), and daughter Libby (7). They live in Greensburg.

He works for Spring Grove Container Company.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Greensburg C.C.