Veteran lineup makes Quaker Valley a team to beat in WPIAL Class 2A golf

Sunday, August 28, 2022 | 9:01 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Quaker Valley’s Jackson Bould watches his tee shot on No. 17 during the 2021 WPIAL Class 2A boys golf championship at Allegheny Country Club.

Four seems to be the magic number for the Quaker Valley boys golf team.

The Quakers, who narrowly lost to North Catholic by four strokes in last year’s WPIAL Class 2A finals, is bolstered by the return of four starters on the 2022 squad.

Jackson Bould, the WPIAL 2A runner-up last season, and Adam Renner are seniors as is Eva Bulger, a three-time WPIAL girls champion who competes for the boys team.

The fourth returning starter is sophomore Ethan Dai, who has developed his game as a top freshman into being a counted-on team member this season.

Dai, who said his driving and chipping around the green are the strongest parts of his game, was a qualifier for the WPIAL finals last season. He is looking for a section repeat for the Quakers in 2022.

“We expect to win every match and win the section title again,” Dai said. ”I’m hoping to go into WPIALs and PIAAs to try and win both.”

The four talented QV linksters are joined in the lineup by sophomore Nolan Wagoner and freshman Jonah Schollaert.

“Our golfers are all really using the one-shot-at-a-time approach,” Quaker Valley coach Greg Vecchi said. “I believe they know they can do good things this season. Eva Bulger will be going for four straight WPIAL 2A titles. That’s not her main focus, though. She’s a disciplined, one-shot-at-a-time golfer.

“We have no real order (for matches). They all just let me know they don’t care where they golf in the order. That tells me they are only concerned with golfing well. I’m looking forward to watching some solid golf this season.”

Vecchi was greeted by a pleasant surprise in the Quakers’ preseason.

“Nolan Wagoner is a pleasant surprise,” Vecci said. “Nolan has developed quickly into a stronger golfer. He grew some (since last season) and it was easily evident he worked hard over the summer to improve.”

Schollaert heads a strong freshman class — four golfers — on the team that also includes Will Newlin, Charlie Zupanc and Ryan Dusch.

“Those freshman boys are ahead of the game coming in,” Vecchi said. “They are above-average when compared to all of the freshmen I’ve seen come in over the years, and they could see varsity time here very soon.”

Bould has advanced to the WPIAL championships all three years of his high school career.

“I’m looking forward my senior season,” Bould said. “I’m super excited. We have four returning starters and young talent to add in. It should be a lot of fun and a great opportunity.”

Quaker Valley, which was 11-1 along with being the WPIAL 2A runner-up last season, competes in Section 9 along with Aquinas Academy, Bishop Canevin, Eden Christian, Sewickley Academy and Winchester Thurston.

The Quakers improved to 2-0 with a victory Aug. 23 against Aquinas Academy at Sewickley Heights Country Club, QV’s home course. Dai and Schollaert led the team with 36 scores followed by Bould with a 38.

“Quaker Valley and Derry are the favorites (in Class 2A) due to the many talented golfers they bring back from last year,” said Win Palmer, Sewickley Academy’s veteran golf coach.

Last year, the left-handed Bulger became just the third player in WPIAL girls golf history to win three straight individual championships.

Bulger joined Jodi Figley of Hopewell (1983-86) and Caroline Wrigley of North Allegheny (2016-18) as three-time champions.

