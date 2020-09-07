Veteran QB Cole Spencer leads Pine-Richland into new Class 5A schedule

Monday, September 7, 2020 | 10:44 PM

Pine-Richland quarterback Cole Spencer threw for nearly 3,000 yards last season, but that isn’t the number his coach likes most.

“The best thing you can say about a quarterback is, ‘What’s his record?’” coach Eric Kasperowicz said. “Stats lie. You can have a really bad football team and have great stats. We don’t talk about stats much. What’s your record? He’s got a tremendous win-loss record as a starting quarterback.

“Hopefully that continues.”

The Rams are 21-5 in two seasons with Spencer at quarterback, and he returns this fall with a deep senior class ready to push that wins total higher. The Rams have a 30-person senior class that’s the largest in Kasperowicz’s tenure as coach.

Along with Spencer, that class includes a 1,000-yard receiver, four of their five starting linemen and two Division I recruits on defense. Overall, they return eight starters on offense and seven on defense from a team that went 10-2 and reached the WPIAL finals.

In a season complicated by a pandemic, that experience may prove invaluable. Athletes needed to be self-motivators more than usual with school buildings closed last spring and team workouts suspended until mid-summer.

“You have to hope those kids, having that experience, knowing it’s their senior year, might have been working a little bit harder and doing a little bit more,” Kasperowicz said. “They’re older kids with more maturity. They’re more self-driven to do things on their own.”

Spencer saw it first-hand.

“We’re all just making the most of the situation,” he said. “This is the last chance to get out there and prove yourself.”

Pine-Richland was the WPIAL Class 6A runner-up last season and reached the finals three years in a row. But this fall, they’re moving down to Class 5A, putting rivalries with Central Catholic and North Allegheny on hold.

That doesn’t mean there’s an easy path ahead. Class 5A could be the WPIAL’s deepest classification and the Rams join a conference with 2018 state champion Penn Hills.

“Class 6A was fun, but you played the same teams in the (regular season) that you’d end up seeing the in the championship,” Kasperowicz said. “From that perspective, it’s kind of neat to go out and play some new teams. Play your South Fayettes and Upper St. Clairs and Penn-Traffords and Gateways.

“It’s a great league and a lot of great coaches, so we’re excited to be a part of it.”

The Rams remain title favorites behind Spencer, who passed for 2,994 yards and 36 touchdowns last season with only six interceptions. The third-year starter is a WPIAL wrestling champion who’s committed to wrestle at Penn.

Spencer said he’s heard this year’s roster compared to the 2017 Pine-Richland team that won WPIAL and state titles. That team also had three-year starter at quarterback.

“That’s been the goal ever since freshman year,” Spencer said. “People say, ‘You guys had better follow in their footsteps. Nothing less than that.’”

Spencer has his top receiver back from last season in senior Eli Jochem, who caught 71 passes for 1,065 yards and 14 touchdowns. The team lost second-leading receiver DaeDae Johnson, who moved to Texas, and leading rusher Luke Meckler graduated.

The Rams’ running back will be senior Cade Schweiger, who had only six carries last season but is a three-year starter on defense. Behind Jochem are senior wideout Luke Miller, who had 26 catches, and junior Jeremiah Hasley, who had 18.

Two Division I recruits lead the defense. Defensive lineman Miguel Jackson committed to Liberty, and Miller, a linebacker, is a Kent State recruit.

Joining Jackson on the defensive line are seniors Spencer King and John Swisher. Hasley, a junior, returns at linebacker.

“We’ve got big expectations,” Kasperowicz said. “This is a very experienced group. They’ve played a lot of football. We’re coming off three Heinz Field appearances — two wins and one loss — that these guys have been a part of. Anything short of winning it all would be a disappointment.”

Schedule

Coach: Eric Kasperowicz

2019 record: 10-2, 7-1 in Class 6A

All-time record: 366-279-13

Date, Opponent, Time

9.11, Fox Chapel*, 7

9.18, at Upper St. Clair, 7

9.25, Gateway, 7

10.2, at Penn Hills*, 7

10.9, Shaler*, 7

10.16, North Hills*, 7

10.23, at Kiski Area*, 7

*Class 5A Northeast Conference game

Statistical leaders

Passing: Cole Spencer

214-315 2,994 yards 36 TDs

Receiving: Eli Jochem

71-1,065 yards, 14 TDs

Rushing: Luke Meckler*

89-570 yards, 10 TDs

*Graduated

Fast facts

• The last time Pine-Richland played in a classification that wasn’t the WPIAL’s largest, the Rams went 9-1 in 2007, falling to Thomas Jefferson in the district semifinals.

• Pine-Richland has played in six WPIAL championship games, winning in 2003, 2014, 2017 and 2018 and losing in 2002 and 2019.

• Coronavirus-related schedule changes eliminated an out-of-state opener for Pine-Richland. The Rams were set to meet Northern Highlands of Allendale, N.J., at Rutgers on Aug. 29.

