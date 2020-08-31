Veteran Seneca Valley team out to even the score

Monday, August 31, 2020 | 12:05 AM

Since the expansion to six classifications throughout the state four years ago, even years have been very good for the Seneca Valley football program.

In 2016, Seneca Valley finished 8-4 and defeated Mt. Lebanon and North Allegheny in the playoffs to reach the first WPIAL Class 6A championship game. There the Raiders lost to Central Catholic, 42-7.

In 2018, SV ended up 9-4 with postseason victories over Central Catholic and North Allegheny before falling to Pine-Richland in the district title game, 34-7.

In 2017 and 2019 combined, the Raiders finished 7-13 in the regular season and 0-1 in the WPIAL playoffs.

This fall, it’s time for Seneca Valley to get even.

The WPIAL’s only Class 6A team from Butler County finished 4-7 last season, losing to Mt. Lebanon, 35-14, in the quarterfinals of the district playoffs.

“I don’t think that anyone in our program was satisfied with the way we finished last year,” Seneca Valley coach Ron Butschle said. “We had opportunities to beat Central Catholic and Mt. Lebanon during the regular season and let both games slip out of our hands. We went into our playoff game with Lebo with an opportunity to go back to their field and win a big game, and we did not do it.”

Seneca Valley moves into a new season with a new quarterback after the graduation of Gabe Lawson, who threw for 1,404 yards and rushed for over 300 yards in 2019.

“Gabe was a big part of our offense for three years,” Butschle said. “His experience will be missed.”

Senior Dustin Horn will take over at QB for the Raiders.

“Dustin Horn has been a great teammate and leader behind Gabe for the past two years,” Butschle said. “He knows our offense and is more than capable of running it successfully.”

The Raiders’ leader in rushing and receiving from a year ago returns. Senior Ethan West averaged nearly 7 yards per carry and over 15 yards per reception last season despite missing time with an injury. He has several college offers, including one from Army.

“We lost Ethan West in Week 9 last year to an injury and we were without him for our playoff game,” Butschle said. “He has used that disappointment to motivate him this offseason and has come back bigger, stronger, faster and highly motivated. Teams will have to deal with a heavy dose of him from all over the field.”

Seneca Valley has six starters back on offense and seven on defense. Those returning starters bring back a wealth of experience.

Offensive lineman Don Kreisberg and defensive back Cole Mrkonja are three-year starters while linemen Jim Royal, Josh Miller, Chase Nething and Alex Johnson, defensive backs Connor Lyczek and James Sprentz and linebacker Mitchell Curran are all two-year starters.

“I am excited about the opportunity we have as a team to improve,” Butschle said. “I have seen this senior class work very hard to get better. They are a close group, and I know they have set goals for themselves as a group of leaders.”

Two teams are gone from 6A while Baldwin moves up in class in the latest WPIAL football realignment. Seneca Valley loses traditional 6A opponents Butler and Pine-Richland in conference play.

“We still have an opportunity to compete with Pine in an exhibition game and we will miss our rivalry with Butler,” Butschle said. “Baldwin will be rebuilding with a new staff and I am sure will have renewed enthusiasm in their program. (Class) 6A is a grind every week. We feel that we will compete to be a top team.”

Schedule

Coach: Ron Butschle

2019 record: 4-7, 4-4 in Class 6A

All-time record: 252-295-11

Date, Opponent, Time

9.11, at North Allegheny*, ppd

9.18, at Hempfield*, 7

9.25, Norwin*, 7:30

10.2, Central Catholic*, 7:30

10.9, at Canon-McMillan*, 7

10.16, Baldwin*, 7:30

10.23, Mt. Lebanon*, 7:30

* Class 6A game

Statistical leaders

Passing: Gabe Lawson*

102-193, 1,404 yards, 8 TDs

Rushing: Ethan West

75-516 yards, 5 TDs

Receiving: Ethan West

17-256 yards

*Graduated

Fun facts

• This is Ron Butschle’s fourth year in his second stint at Seneca Valley. He also coached the Raiders for five years from 2004-08.

• Seneca Valley finished .500 in the 6A regular season last year with a 4-4 mark. The team was 0-2 in non-conference games with losses to McDowell and Woodland Hills and a 35-14 loss to Mt. Lebanon in the 6A quarterfinals.

• Absent from Seneca Valley’s schedule is Butler after the school decided to go independent and not play in the WPIAL in 2020. The Raiders won 13 straight against their county rivals and outscored the Golden Tornado 127-0 in their last three wins.

