Vincentian boys, Woodland Hills girls debut in Trib 10 power rankings

By:

Thursday, January 23, 2020 | 12:59 AM

One team in, one team out. That’s what both the boys and girls Trib 10 this week is all about.

The second half of section play saw very little change in the top seven boys and girls basketball power rankings with the exception of Mt. Lebanon and Penn Hills slipping a couple of notches after losses in the Martin Luther King Jr. Showcase at Woodland Hills.

One new team entered while one exited in each gender.

Gone are Mars boys and Central Valley girls while the Trib 10 welcomed Vincentian Academy boys and Woodland Hills girls to the power party for the first time this season.

Here are the latest rankings. Teams are listed with overall record and last week’s ranking.

Boys Trib 10

1. Fox Chapel Foxes, (16-0), (1)

2. Lincoln Park Leopards, (13-2), (4)

3. Butler Golden Tornado, (12-4), (5)

4. Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils, (12-4), (2)

5. Penn Hills Indians, (12-3), (3)

6. Knoch Knights (14-1), (6)

7. Highlands Golden Rams, (14-2), (7)

8. North Catholic Trojans, (13-2), (8)

9. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers, (14-1), (10)

10. Vincentian Academy Royals, (12-3), (NR)

Out: Mars Fightin’ Planets

Girls Trib 10

1. Chartiers Valley Colts, (16-0), (1)

2. Bethel Park Black Hawks, (14-0), (2)

3. North Catholic Trojans, (13-1), (3)

4. Rochester Rams, (16-1), (4)

5. Blackhawk Cougars, (13-2), (5)

6. Norwin Knights, (12-2), (6)

7. North Allegheny Tigers, (12-3), (7)

8. Trinity Hillers, (12-2), (8)

9. Woodland Hills Wolverines, (14-2), (NR)

10. Southmoreland Scotties, (16-0), (10)

Out: Central Valley Warriors

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.

Tags: Bethel Park, Blackhawk, Butler, Chartiers Valley, Fox Chapel, Highlands, Knoch, Lincoln Park, Mt. lebanon, North Allegheny, North Catholic, Norwin, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Penn Hills, Rochester, Southmoreland, Trinity, Vincentian Academy, Woodland Hills