Volleyball coaches association releases first WPIAL boys regular-season rankings
Monday, March 28, 2022 | 11:43 AM
Five dual matches Friday and a trio of tournaments Saturday kicked off the 2022 WPIAL boys volleyball season.
In advance of seven nonsection matches Monday evening and the start of section play Tuesday, the Western PA Volleyball Coaches Association released its Week 1 WPIAL top-10 polls Monday morning.
North Allegheny in Class 3A and Seton LaSalle in Class 2A maintain their No. 1 position in their respective polls from last week’s preseason rankings.
North Allegheny kicked off its season Saturday by defending home turf and winning its kickoff tournament with a two-game sweep (21-11, 21-10) of Class 2A No. 5 Montour in the finals.
Seton LaSalle opened its season Friday with a 3-2 victory over Class 3A No. 9 Upper St. Clair.
The biggest move up in Class 3A was Shaler, which bumped up from No. 5 to No. 3 after taking home the championship from the Meadville Tournament
The Titans beat the host Bulldogs, 25-21, in the one-game final.
Despite the tournament-final loss to North Allegheny, Montour was the biggest mover upward in Class 2A, jumping from No. 7 to No. 5.
Trinity made its top-10 debut at No. 10 after being unranked last week.
Each WPIAL head coach has the opportunity to submit votes for each week’s top-10 polls.
The Players of the Week are selected by the coaches association based on nominations received.
Western PA Volleyball Coaches Association
Boys Top 10 – Week 1
Class 3A
1. North Allegheny (last week: 1)
2. Seneca Valley (2)
3. Shaler (5)
4. Hempfield (4)
5. Norwin (6)
6. Penn-Trafford (3)
7. Peters Township (7)
8. Butler (8)
9. Upper St. Clair (9)
10. Latrobe (10)
Class 3A Players of the Week
Cole Dorn, senior, outside hitter, North Allegheny
Chaz Ewer, senior, middle hitter/outside hitter, Hempfield
Luke Mumpower, senior, setter, Norwin
Class 2A
1. Seton LaSalle (last week: 1)
2. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (3)
3. Ambridge (2)
4. North Catholic (4)
5. Montour (7)
6. Hopewell (5)
7. Thomas Jefferson (6)
8. Deer Lakes (8)
9. Plum (10)
10. Trinity (NR)
Out: Derry (9)
Class 2A Players of the Week
Andrew Ubinger, senior, outside hitter, North Catholic
Jake Strnisa, junior, outside hitter, Hopewell
Jaxon Camp, sophomore, outside hitter, Montour
