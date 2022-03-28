Volleyball coaches association releases first WPIAL boys regular-season rankings

By:

Monday, March 28, 2022 | 11:43 AM

Metro Creative

Five dual matches Friday and a trio of tournaments Saturday kicked off the 2022 WPIAL boys volleyball season.

In advance of seven nonsection matches Monday evening and the start of section play Tuesday, the Western PA Volleyball Coaches Association released its Week 1 WPIAL top-10 polls Monday morning.

North Allegheny in Class 3A and Seton LaSalle in Class 2A maintain their No. 1 position in their respective polls from last week’s preseason rankings.

North Allegheny kicked off its season Saturday by defending home turf and winning its kickoff tournament with a two-game sweep (21-11, 21-10) of Class 2A No. 5 Montour in the finals.

Seton LaSalle opened its season Friday with a 3-2 victory over Class 3A No. 9 Upper St. Clair.

The biggest move up in Class 3A was Shaler, which bumped up from No. 5 to No. 3 after taking home the championship from the Meadville Tournament

The Titans beat the host Bulldogs, 25-21, in the one-game final.

Despite the tournament-final loss to North Allegheny, Montour was the biggest mover upward in Class 2A, jumping from No. 7 to No. 5.

Trinity made its top-10 debut at No. 10 after being unranked last week.

Each WPIAL head coach has the opportunity to submit votes for each week’s top-10 polls.

The Players of the Week are selected by the coaches association based on nominations received.

Western PA Volleyball Coaches Association

Boys Top 10 – Week 1

Class 3A

1. North Allegheny (last week: 1)

2. Seneca Valley (2)

3. Shaler (5)

4. Hempfield (4)

5. Norwin (6)

6. Penn-Trafford (3)

7. Peters Township (7)

8. Butler (8)

9. Upper St. Clair (9)

10. Latrobe (10)

Class 3A Players of the Week

Cole Dorn, senior, outside hitter, North Allegheny

Chaz Ewer, senior, middle hitter/outside hitter, Hempfield

Luke Mumpower, senior, setter, Norwin

Class 2A

1. Seton LaSalle (last week: 1)

2. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (3)

3. Ambridge (2)

4. North Catholic (4)

5. Montour (7)

6. Hopewell (5)

7. Thomas Jefferson (6)

8. Deer Lakes (8)

9. Plum (10)

10. Trinity (NR)

Out: Derry (9)

Class 2A Players of the Week

Andrew Ubinger, senior, outside hitter, North Catholic

Jake Strnisa, junior, outside hitter, Hopewell

Jaxon Camp, sophomore, outside hitter, Montour

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at mlove@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Ambridge, Butler, Deer Lakes, Hempfield, Hopewell, Latrobe, Montour, North Allegheny, North Catholic, Norwin, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Penn-Trafford, Peters Township, Plum, Seneca Valley, Seton La Salle, Shaler, Thomas Jefferson, Trinity, Upper St. Clair