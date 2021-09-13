Volleyball coaches association releases Week 2 WPIAL girls rankings

Monday, September 13, 2021 | 12:53 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Freeport’s Josie Russo goes up for a hit against Highlands on Sept. 9, 2021, at Highlands High School.

The Western PA Volleyball Coaches Association’s WPIAL girls volleyball top-10 rankings for Week 2 were released Monday morning after the opening week of section competition, additional nonsection matches and a quartet of tournaments Saturday.

The top teams in each of the four classifications remained the same: North Allegheny (Class 4A), Montour (Class 3A), North Catholic (Class 2A) and Bishop Canevin (Class A).

Shaler is No. 2 in Class 4A, and Pine-Richland rises to No. 3, giving Section 1 the top three teams in the rankings.

Shaler won its own tournament Saturday, topping Class 3A No. 6 South Fayette in the final. Pine-Richland defeated North Allegheny in the finals of the Upper St. Clair tournament.

Freeport in Class 3A and Avonworth in Class 2A bump up to No. 2 in their respective rankings. Both are 2-0 in section play.

The Yellowjackets captured the Plum tournament on Saturday, and Avonworth claimed the title at the Moon tournament, beating Class 2A No. 3 Shenango, 25-11, in the championship game.

Making their debuts in the rankings this week are Central Valley, at No. 9 in Class 3A after a 2-0 start in Section 4; and Apollo-Ridge, positioned at No. 9 in Class A after winning its first two Section 4 matches.

Each week, all 120 WPIAL head coaches have the opportunity to cast a ballot for the rankings.

The Players of the Week are determined based on nomination from the association’s head coaches.

Western PA Volleyball Coaches Association

WPIAL Girls Volleyball Top-10 Polls – Week 2

Class 4A

1. North Allegheny (No. 1 last week)

2. Shaler (2)

3. Pine-Richland (5)

4. Oakland Catholic (3)

5. Moon (4)

6. Seneca Valley (6)

7. Bethel Park (7)

8. Upper St Clair (8)

9. Penn-Trafford (9)

10. Latrobe (10)

Class 4A Players of the Week:

Mia Shubert, outside hitter, senior, Shaler

Sydney Angel, setter, senior, Upper St Clair

Grace Lejeck, outside hitter, junior, Bethel Park

Class 3A

1. Montour (No. 1 last week)

2. Freeport (3)

3. Thomas Jefferson (2)

4. Armstrong (4)

5. Hampton (5)

6. South Fayette (6)

7. Franklin Regional (9)

8. Mars (7)

9. Central Valley (NR)

10. Beaver (8)

3AA Players of the Week:

Kaylin Goldstrohm, libero, senior, South Fayette

Sydney Breitkrevtz, libero, senior, Franklin Regional

Becky Stevens, middle hitter, senior, Chartiers Valley

Kai Herchenroether, middle hitter, senior, Hampton

Class 2A

1. North Catholic (No. 1 last week)

2. Avonworth (3)

3. Shenango (2)

4. South Park (4)

5. Laurel (6)

6. Serra Catholic (8)

7. Waynesburg (9)

8. Frazier (7)

9. Ellwood City (5)

10. Seton LaSalle (10)

Class 2A Players of the Week:

Madison Pikula, outside hitter, senior, South Allegheny

Anna Weiser, libero, senior, Quaker Valley

Maggie Colanbrander, outside hitter, senior, Avonworth

Allison Feczko, outside hitter, junior, North Catholic

Class A

1. Bishop Canevin (No. 1 last week)

2. Greensburg Central Catholic (2)

3. Fort Cherry (4)

4. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (5)

5. Beaver County Christian (7)

6. Eden Christian (3)

7. Leechburg (6)

8. California (8)

9. Apollo-Ridge (NR)

10. Western Beaver (9)

Class A Players of the Week:

Olivia DeSarbo, libero, senior, Beaver County Christian

Brinley Toland, outside hitter, Apollo Ridge

Krista Wilson, outside hitter, junior, Mapletown

Gracie Patterson, outside hitter, sophomore, Western Beaver

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at mlove@triblive.com or via Twitter .

