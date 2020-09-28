Volleyball coaches association releases weekly rankings, players of the week

Monday, September 28, 2020 | 12:38 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford’s Julia Hauck rises to make a hit against Connellsville on Sept. 22, 2020, at Penn-Trafford.

With two weeks of section and nonsection matches in the books, WPIAL girls volleyball teams in all four classifications prepare to turn their attention to the stretch run in October that leads to the scheduled start of the WPIAL playoffs the week of Oct. 26.

The Western Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association released its latest top-10 rankings and players of the week Monday morning.

There is a change at the top of the Class AAAA rankings, as Moon, undefeated in Section 2 with a 5-0 record, has moved into the top spot.

North Allegheny, which has not played yet this season because of covid-related issues, dips to No. 2. The Tigers are scheduled to open play Tuesday at No. 8 Pine-Richland (3-1 in Section 1).

Bethel Park, 3-1 and in second behind Moon in Section 2, is No. 3; and Shaler, at the top of Section 1 at 4-0, is fourth

The leaders in the other three classes — Franklin Regional (6-0) in Class AAA, North Catholic (4-0) in Class AA and Bishop Canevin (4-0) in Class A – all remain at No. 1.

Franklin Regional hosts No. 7 Plum (5-0) on Tuesday in a Section 1 clash.

North Catholic and No. 3 Avonworth (4-0) are tied for first in Section 2-AA and will meet Tuesday at Avonworth.

Fort Cherry (3-0 in Section 2) and Greensburg Central Catholic (5-0 in Section 4) are No. 2 and No. 3, respectively, in the Class A standings.

The team rankings are based on votes of the 117 WPIAL head coaches. The players of the week selections are based on submitted coaches nominations.

Western Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association

WPIAL rankings

For games through Sept. 26

Class AAAA

1. Moon

2. North Allegheny

3. Bethel Park

4. Shaler

5. Oakland Catholic

6. Upper St. Clair

7. Canon-McMillan

8. Pine-Richland

9. Latrobe

10. Norwin

Other teams receiving votes:

Seneca Valley, Penn Trafford

Class AAAA Players of the Week:

Lauren Reid, senior, setter, Canon-McMillan

Malorie Glancy, senior, setter, Upper St. Clair

Madison Tassone, senior, libero, Peters Township

Cat Jererc, senior, middle blocker, Oakland Catholic

Emma Fenton, senior, setter, Latrobe

Tia Bozzo, junior, setter, Shaler

Class AAA

1. Franklin Regional

2. Montour

3. Beaver

4. Hampton

5. Elizabeth Forward

6. Laurel Highlands

7. Plum

8. South Fayette

9. Trinity

10. Freeport

Other teams receiving votes:

Armstrong, Hopewell, Thomas Jefferson

Class AAA Players of the Week

Amber Collins, senior, outside hitter, Montour

Izzy Franjione, senior, setter, South Fayette

Vivian Poach, senior, setter/right side, Trinity

Aly Kindelberger, senior, middle hitter, Franklin Regional

Kylie Haczela, junior, middle blocker, Beaver

Ava Black, junior, middle blocker, Mars

Class AA

1. North Catholic

2. Serra Catholic

3. Avonworth

4. Ellwood City

5. South Park

6. Shenango

7. Carmichaels

8. Frazier

9. Derry

10. Neshannock

Other teams receiving votes:

Waynesburg, South Allegheny, Seton LaSalle, Deer Lakes, Carlynton

Class AA Players of the Week:

Alexa Vitale, senior, libero, Neshannock

Kailey Johnson, senior, opposite, Ligonier Valley

Kayla Doherty, senior, libero, Quaker Valley

Emma Hyatt, senior, middle blocker, Carmichaels

Geena DeMario, senior, outside hitter, Burgettstown

Cameron Simurda, senior, outside hitter, Deer Lakes

Faith Fetsko, junior, outside hitter, South Park

Class A

1. Bishop Canevin

2. Fort Cherry

3. Greensburg Central Catholic

4. Beaver County Christian

5. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart

6. Leechburg

7. Eden Christian

8. West Greene

9. Union

10. California

Other teams receiving votes:

South Side, Western Beaver, Trinity Christian

Class A Players of the Week:

Michelle Binder, senior, libero, Greensburg Central Catholic

Elaina Nicholson, senior, outside hitter, California

Kalli Grine, junior, middle hitter, Leechburg

Abbie Maziarz, junior, middle hitter, Bishop Canevin

Elena Arnold, junior, outside hitter, Eden Christian

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at mlove@triblive.com or via Twitter .

