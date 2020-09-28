Volleyball coaches association releases weekly rankings, players of the week
Monday, September 28, 2020 | 12:38 PM
With two weeks of section and nonsection matches in the books, WPIAL girls volleyball teams in all four classifications prepare to turn their attention to the stretch run in October that leads to the scheduled start of the WPIAL playoffs the week of Oct. 26.
The Western Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association released its latest top-10 rankings and players of the week Monday morning.
There is a change at the top of the Class AAAA rankings, as Moon, undefeated in Section 2 with a 5-0 record, has moved into the top spot.
North Allegheny, which has not played yet this season because of covid-related issues, dips to No. 2. The Tigers are scheduled to open play Tuesday at No. 8 Pine-Richland (3-1 in Section 1).
Bethel Park, 3-1 and in second behind Moon in Section 2, is No. 3; and Shaler, at the top of Section 1 at 4-0, is fourth
The leaders in the other three classes — Franklin Regional (6-0) in Class AAA, North Catholic (4-0) in Class AA and Bishop Canevin (4-0) in Class A – all remain at No. 1.
Franklin Regional hosts No. 7 Plum (5-0) on Tuesday in a Section 1 clash.
North Catholic and No. 3 Avonworth (4-0) are tied for first in Section 2-AA and will meet Tuesday at Avonworth.
Fort Cherry (3-0 in Section 2) and Greensburg Central Catholic (5-0 in Section 4) are No. 2 and No. 3, respectively, in the Class A standings.
The team rankings are based on votes of the 117 WPIAL head coaches. The players of the week selections are based on submitted coaches nominations.
Western Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association
WPIAL rankings
For games through Sept. 26
Class AAAA
1. Moon
2. North Allegheny
3. Bethel Park
4. Shaler
5. Oakland Catholic
6. Upper St. Clair
7. Canon-McMillan
8. Pine-Richland
9. Latrobe
10. Norwin
Other teams receiving votes:
Seneca Valley, Penn Trafford
Class AAAA Players of the Week:
Lauren Reid, senior, setter, Canon-McMillan
Malorie Glancy, senior, setter, Upper St. Clair
Madison Tassone, senior, libero, Peters Township
Cat Jererc, senior, middle blocker, Oakland Catholic
Emma Fenton, senior, setter, Latrobe
Tia Bozzo, junior, setter, Shaler
Class AAA
1. Franklin Regional
2. Montour
3. Beaver
4. Hampton
5. Elizabeth Forward
6. Laurel Highlands
7. Plum
8. South Fayette
9. Trinity
10. Freeport
Other teams receiving votes:
Armstrong, Hopewell, Thomas Jefferson
Class AAA Players of the Week
Amber Collins, senior, outside hitter, Montour
Izzy Franjione, senior, setter, South Fayette
Vivian Poach, senior, setter/right side, Trinity
Aly Kindelberger, senior, middle hitter, Franklin Regional
Kylie Haczela, junior, middle blocker, Beaver
Ava Black, junior, middle blocker, Mars
Class AA
1. North Catholic
2. Serra Catholic
3. Avonworth
4. Ellwood City
5. South Park
6. Shenango
7. Carmichaels
8. Frazier
9. Derry
10. Neshannock
Other teams receiving votes:
Waynesburg, South Allegheny, Seton LaSalle, Deer Lakes, Carlynton
Class AA Players of the Week:
Alexa Vitale, senior, libero, Neshannock
Kailey Johnson, senior, opposite, Ligonier Valley
Kayla Doherty, senior, libero, Quaker Valley
Emma Hyatt, senior, middle blocker, Carmichaels
Geena DeMario, senior, outside hitter, Burgettstown
Cameron Simurda, senior, outside hitter, Deer Lakes
Faith Fetsko, junior, outside hitter, South Park
Class A
1. Bishop Canevin
2. Fort Cherry
3. Greensburg Central Catholic
4. Beaver County Christian
5. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart
6. Leechburg
7. Eden Christian
8. West Greene
9. Union
10. California
Other teams receiving votes:
South Side, Western Beaver, Trinity Christian
Class A Players of the Week:
Michelle Binder, senior, libero, Greensburg Central Catholic
Elaina Nicholson, senior, outside hitter, California
Kalli Grine, junior, middle hitter, Leechburg
Abbie Maziarz, junior, middle hitter, Bishop Canevin
Elena Arnold, junior, outside hitter, Eden Christian
