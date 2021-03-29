Volleyball coaches association releases WPIAL Week 1 poll

By:

Monday, March 29, 2021 | 11:40 AM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Hempfield’s Sean Knight, now a senior, hugs teammate Will Kuhns as they celebrate a score on Penn-Trafford on April 2, 2019, during boys volleyball match at Penn-Trafford High School. Kuhns is a freshman this spring on the Penn State men’s volleyball team.

Several WPIAL boys volleyball teams kicked off the 2021 spring season with matches Friday and Saturday.

Picking up wins were North Catholic, Hopewell, Mars, Butler, South Fayette, Seton LaSalle and Seneca Valley.

Seven nonsection games are on the docket this evening, and section play for Class AAA begins Tuesday.

The Western Pa. Volleyball Coaches Association released its Week 1 Top 10 poll for Class AAA and AA Monday morning.

North Allegheny (Class AAA) and Seton LaSalle (Class AA) are at the top of their respective rankings.

All 39 WPIAL volleyball head coaches had the opportunity to vote for the district’s latest poll.

Players of the Week are recognized for the first time this week and are determined by nominations from the head coaches.

Western Pa. Volleyball Coaches Association Week 1 Top 10 poll

Class AAA

1. North Allegheny

2. Seneca Valley

3. Shaler

4. Penn-Trafford

5. Bethel Park

6. Hempfield

7. Norwin

8. Latrobe

9. Canon-McMillan

10. Peters Township

Other team receiving votes:

Butler

Class AAA Players of the Week:

Michael Mosbacher, senior, outside hitter, North Allegheny

Dominic Rossi, junior, outside hitter, Shaler

Class AA

1. Seton LaSalle

2. Ambridge

3. North Catholic

4. Deer Lakes

5. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart

6. Thomas Jefferson

7. Derry

8. Montour

9. Plum

10. Trinity

Other team receiving votes:

Gateway

Class AA Players of the Week:

Carson Owens, senior, senior, outside hitter, Mars

Andrew Ubinger, junior, outside hitter, North Catholic

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at mlove@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Ambridge, Bethel Park, Butler, Canon-McMillan, Deer Lakes, Derry Area, Gateway, Hempfield, Latrobe, Mars, Montour, North Allegheny, North Catholic, Norwin, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Penn-Trafford, Peters Township, Plum, Seneca Valley, Seton La Salle, Shaler, Thomas Jefferson, Trinity