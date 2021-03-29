Volleyball coaches association releases WPIAL Week 1 poll
Monday, March 29, 2021 | 11:40 AM
Several WPIAL boys volleyball teams kicked off the 2021 spring season with matches Friday and Saturday.
Picking up wins were North Catholic, Hopewell, Mars, Butler, South Fayette, Seton LaSalle and Seneca Valley.
Seven nonsection games are on the docket this evening, and section play for Class AAA begins Tuesday.
The Western Pa. Volleyball Coaches Association released its Week 1 Top 10 poll for Class AAA and AA Monday morning.
North Allegheny (Class AAA) and Seton LaSalle (Class AA) are at the top of their respective rankings.
All 39 WPIAL volleyball head coaches had the opportunity to vote for the district’s latest poll.
Players of the Week are recognized for the first time this week and are determined by nominations from the head coaches.
Western Pa. Volleyball Coaches Association Week 1 Top 10 poll
Class AAA
1. North Allegheny
2. Seneca Valley
3. Shaler
4. Penn-Trafford
5. Bethel Park
6. Hempfield
7. Norwin
8. Latrobe
9. Canon-McMillan
10. Peters Township
Other team receiving votes:
Butler
Class AAA Players of the Week:
Michael Mosbacher, senior, outside hitter, North Allegheny
Dominic Rossi, junior, outside hitter, Shaler
Class AA
1. Seton LaSalle
2. Ambridge
3. North Catholic
4. Deer Lakes
5. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart
6. Thomas Jefferson
7. Derry
8. Montour
9. Plum
10. Trinity
Other team receiving votes:
Gateway
Class AA Players of the Week:
Carson Owens, senior, senior, outside hitter, Mars
Andrew Ubinger, junior, outside hitter, North Catholic
