Vote for the Week 4 HSSN Game of the Week

Thursday, September 24, 2020 | 6:14 PM

Trib Total Media

The TribLive High School Sports Network is giving fans the power to choose the Week 4 Game of the Week for Oct. 2.

Trib HSSN produces live videostream coverage with television quality, multiple camera angles and instant replay during the Game of the Week.

Voting is underway at TribHSSN.triblive.com.

Fans have four options:

• Blackhawk at Chartiers Valley

• Moon at South Fayette

• North Hills at Kiski Area

• Woodland Hills at Penn-Trafford

Voting is open until 9 p.m. Friday.

Don Rebel will announce the winning matchup during the Trib HSSN Scoreboard Show, sponsored by Comfort Keepers, after Friday night’s games.

