What to watch for in high school sports for Jan. 11, 2021: PIHL set to restart

Monday, January 11, 2021 | 11:06 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Peters Twp.’s Dylan McElhinny scores past North Allegheny goaltender Rylan Murphy during their game Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Warrendale.

While most basketball teams in the WPIAL returned to the court this past Friday and Saturday, the restart of the high school hockey season begins Monday.

Following a four-plus week shutdown of high school hockey, the 2020-21 PIHL season continues with a busy night on the ice with 15 scheduled contests.

They include the top team in Class AAA, North Allegheny hosting Mt. Lebanon in a matchup on HSSN at 9 p.m.

Division leaders collide in Class AA as unbeaten Hempfield hosts Mars and in Class A when Blackhawk visits Chartiers Valley.

Searching for 60

The Chartiers Valley girls basketball team will try for a 60th straight win Monday when it visits West Allegheny.

It is a Section 1-5A contest as the Colts try to improve to 3-0; this is the season opener for the host Indians.

The longest girls basketball winning streak in PIAA history is 62 in a row set by Lancaster Catholic in 2019.

Battle of champions

A pair of defending WPIAL girls basketball champions square off Monday as Bishop Canevin visits Rochester. Watch it on Trib HSSN at 7 p.m.

The Crusaders won the district Class 2A title last year, their fourth in five years. Bishop Canevin dropped to Class A this season.

In an early Section 1 showdown, they will face Rochester. The Rams have earned back-to-back Class A championships.

Tags: Bishop Canevin, Blackhawk, Chartiers Valley, Hempfield, Indiana, Mars, Mt. lebanon, North Allegheny, Rochester