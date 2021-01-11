What to watch for in high school sports for Jan. 11, 2021: PIHL set to restart
Monday, January 11, 2021 | 11:06 AM
While most basketball teams in the WPIAL returned to the court this past Friday and Saturday, the restart of the high school hockey season begins Monday.
Following a four-plus week shutdown of high school hockey, the 2020-21 PIHL season continues with a busy night on the ice with 15 scheduled contests.
They include the top team in Class AAA, North Allegheny hosting Mt. Lebanon in a matchup on HSSN at 9 p.m.
Division leaders collide in Class AA as unbeaten Hempfield hosts Mars and in Class A when Blackhawk visits Chartiers Valley.
Searching for 60
The Chartiers Valley girls basketball team will try for a 60th straight win Monday when it visits West Allegheny.
It is a Section 1-5A contest as the Colts try to improve to 3-0; this is the season opener for the host Indians.
The longest girls basketball winning streak in PIAA history is 62 in a row set by Lancaster Catholic in 2019.
Battle of champions
A pair of defending WPIAL girls basketball champions square off Monday as Bishop Canevin visits Rochester. Watch it on Trib HSSN at 7 p.m.
The Crusaders won the district Class 2A title last year, their fourth in five years. Bishop Canevin dropped to Class A this season.
In an early Section 1 showdown, they will face Rochester. The Rams have earned back-to-back Class A championships.
