Walk-off single in 9th dashes Neshannock’s state baseball title hopes

By:

Thursday, June 16, 2022 | 12:01 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Everett’s Jacob Price scores the winning run past Neshannock catcher Nathan Ryand during the bottom of the ninth inning of the PIAA Class 2A state championship game on Thursay, June 16, 2022, at Penn State. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Neshannock pitcher Grant Melder exits the game against Everett during the PIAA Class 2A state final on Thursay, June 16, 2022, at Penn State. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Neshannock pitcher Grant Melder delivers during the first inning against Everett during the PIAA Class 2A state championship game on Thursay, June 16, 2022, at Penn State. Previous Next

UNIVERSITY PARK — After combining for eight scoreless innings, Everett’s Jadin Zinn hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth to defeat Neshannock, 1-0, in a PIAA Class 2A championship at Medlar Field.

Neshannock had reached the state finals with consecutive extra-inning wins, needing nine innings in the semifinals and 11 in the quarters. But the Lancers couldn’t pull off another dramatic win.

The state title was the first for Everett (21-2), the District 5 champion. Neshannock (20-8) was seeking its third title and first since 2015.

Everett started the bottom of the ninth with consecutive walks. Neshannock pitcher Jacob Walzer issued a leadoff walk to senior Karl Foor. Lancers freshman Dom Cubellis then relieved Walzer and walked Everett’s Mason Klontz.

With two runners on and no outs, Zinn tried to bunt but was unsuccessful. Instead, Zinn drove a two-strike pitch between third base and shortstop, scoring pinch runner Jacob Price from second.

Neshannock was held to two hits.

This story will be updated.

Tags: Neshannock