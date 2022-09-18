Waller, defense help Quaker Valley secure 4 early-season shutouts

Sunday, September 18, 2022 | 11:01 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Quaker Valley goalkeeper Isaac Waller has helped the Quakers to a 5-2 record.

The respect is well-earned for the Quaker Valley boys soccer team.

The Quakers were ranked No. 1 in Class 2A in the Trib HSSN WPIAL soccer rankings for the week ending Sept. 11.

A year ago, Quaker Valley won PIAA, WPIAL and Section 4-2A championships and finished with a 24-2 overall record.

The Quakers started out at 5-2 this season, which included a 4-0 slate in Section 4-2A.

QV split decisions at the East-West Classic held Aug. 26-27 at Highmark Stadium. The Quakers edged Wilson (West Lawn), 1-0, in their first game and lost to Fleetwood by the same 1-0 score in their second game.

QV then won three consecutive section games against Beaver (5-0), Avonworth (1-0) and Riverside (11-0) before dropping a 1-0 decision to Mars. The Quakers regained traction with an 8-1 section victory over Mohawk.

“I’m very happy with how our team has started the season,” QV coach J.J. Veshio said. “We have done a tremendous job of playing a complete game in each of our victories this season. The players are working extremely hard to uphold the high standard of play we have at QV, and I expect us to just get better and more cohesive as the season goes on.”

Four of the Quakers’ five early season wins were shutouts posted by senior goalkeeper Isaac Waller, who allowed only three goals through seven games.

“Isaac has certainly played a major role in our shutouts,” Veshio said, “as he is very experienced and a calm leader in goal. Our defense has also been excellent in limiting the number of shots he sees, so that’s also encouraging.”

QV’s starters on defense normally consist of seniors Colin Wood and Spencer Wiehe, junior Kiril Grin and sophomore Andrew Vescio.

Senior captain Ben Henry plays in the midfield with juniors Nick Allan and Matteo Castellini. Allen, a team captain, peppered in four goals and Castellini added two more to lead QV to the impressive section win against Mohawk.

Senior Felipe Correa, juniors Cameron Diggins and Bennett Haas, along with sophomores Carter Turk, Colin Benge and Jack Karwoski, either start or rotate in off the bench.

Turk and Benge netted one goal apiece against Mohawk.

“We hope to continue to be a more cohesive team that is able to be more creative as the season goes along,” Veshio said. “We also continue to stress the little things that make us a good team and always strive to play the game in a respectable manner.”

