Washington’s Dan Walker commits to Delaware
By: Chris Harlan
Friday, January 18, 2019 | 7:42 PM
Washington senior Dan Walker Jr. committed Friday to Delaware, giving the Blue Hens their third WPIAL recruit from this year’s senior class.
Walker, a 6-foot-2, 195-pound safety, also listed offers from Akron, Cincinnati, Temple and others. He announced his commitment on Twitter.
He joins West Allegheny’s Mateo Vandamia and South Fayette’s Ryan Coe, who each signed with Delaware during the early signing period in December.
Walker can sign his letter of intent Feb. 6.
C O M M I T T E D…#RIPMOM @DelawareFB pic.twitter.com/scWGGILpPo
— Dan Walker Jr🦅 (@DanielWalkerJr1) January 18, 2019
