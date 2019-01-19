Washington’s Dan Walker commits to Delaware

By: Chris Harlan

Friday, January 18, 2019 | 7:42 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review, Washington's Dan Walker catches a touchdown pass in the back of the end zone, as Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic's Ryan Maziarz defends during the first quarter of their WPIAL Class AA semifinal Friday, Nov. 17, 2017, at Moon Area High School.

Washington senior Dan Walker Jr. committed Friday to Delaware, giving the Blue Hens their third WPIAL recruit from this year’s senior class.

Walker, a 6-foot-2, 195-pound safety, also listed offers from Akron, Cincinnati, Temple and others. He announced his commitment on Twitter.

He joins West Allegheny’s Mateo Vandamia and South Fayette’s Ryan Coe, who each signed with Delaware during the early signing period in December.

Walker can sign his letter of intent Feb. 6.

