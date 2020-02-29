Watch Day 3 of WPIAL basketball championships on Trib HSSN

By:

Saturday, February 29, 2020 | 6:30 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mt. Lebanon’s Jake Hoffman drives to the basket past Central Catholic’s Ben Sarson during their WPIAL Class 6A semifinal Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at Robert Morris University.

Five more WPIAL championship trophies will be awarded Saturday at Pitt’s Petersen Events Center as the district basketball finals conclude.

Here’s where you can see all the action on the TribLive High School Sports Network:

Class 3A girls basketball

Section rivals Beaver and Mohawk will open the day’s action in the WPIAL Class 3A girls basketball championship.

Josh Rizzo will have the coverage, and Dylan Cleland and Jerin Steele will have the live video stream broadcast on Trib HSSN.

Class 4A boys basketball

Belle Vernon and top-seeded Highlands will square off for the WPIAL Class 4A boys basketball title at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Petersen Events Center.

Greg Macafee will have the coverage. Sean Saputo and Rick Bell will be on the call for the live video stream broadcast on Trib HSSN.

Class 5A girls basketball

Chartiers Valley will put its undefeated record on the line and try to defend its title against Trinity in the WPIAL Class 5A girls basketball final at 3 p.m.

Jerin Steele will have coverage of the title game. Jack Hillgrove and Kevin Zielmanski will broadcast the live video stream on Trib HSSN.

Class 6A girls basketball

North Allegheny will play for a championship for the fifth straight season at 7 p.m. Saturday when it faces Bethel Park for the Class 6A girls title.

George Guido will have coverage, and James Dotson and Melissa Gebler will have the call of the live video stream on Trib HSSN.

Class 6A boys basketball

The final game of championship weekend will pit Butler against defending champion Mt. Lebanon. Tip-off is scheduled for 9 p.m.

Chris Harlan will have coverage. Paul Paterra and Steve Nagler will broadcast the live video stream on Trib HSSN.

WPIAL Class 3A wrestling

Catch the championship round of the WPIAL Class AAA wrestling tournament on live video stream, starting at 5 p.m. on Trib HSSN. Sean Saputo and Nicholas Callas will have the call. Paul Schofield will have coverage.

Be sure to follow @TribLiveHSSN for updates, links and more throughout the day.

Tags: Beaver, Belle Vernon, Bethel Park, Butler, Chartiers Valley, Highlands, Mohawk, Mt. lebanon, North Allegheny, Trinity