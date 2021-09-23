Waynesburg wrestling coach Joe Throckmorton resigns after arrest

Wednesday, September 22, 2021 | 9:13 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Waynesburg coach Joe Throckmorton shouts instructions during the state tournament in March.

Returning WPIAL and PIAA Class AAA team wrestling champion Waynesburg is searching for a new coach after Joe Throckmorton’s resignation was accepted by the Central Greene School Board on Tuesday.

Throckmorton was hired in September of 2009.

The search for the new coach will begin with a posting within the district before it is opened up to the public.

This action came after Throckmorton, 59, was charged with conspiracy to commit theft by unlawful taking, criminal mischief and receiving stolen property at the Greene Cove Yacht Club in Clarksville by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission. Peyton Avery Whipkey, 19, also was charged.

According to a Fish and Boat Commission report, the incident occurred Aug. 28 when they allegedly crashed into a dock and then stole a pontoon boat docked nearby to attempt to pull the crashed boat off the dock.

Both were arraigned by District Judge Eric Glenn Porter and released after posting $50,000 bond via a professional bondsman.

Throckmorton was a two-time WPIAL champion and one-time PIAA winner. He graduated from Waynesburg in 1980. He led the Raiders wrestling team to its first PIAA title in 2021 and to the WPIAL titles in 2020 and 2021.

Paul Schofield

