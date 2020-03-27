Waynesburg wrestling ranked among top 50 high school teams in country
Friday, March 27, 2020 | 4:18 PM
According to trackwrestling.com, one WPIAL school was among the top 50 high school wrestling teams in the country this season.
Waynesburg, which won a WPIAL Class AAA team title and finished first in the team race at the WPIAL individual tournament, is the 35th-best high school team in the country, according to the website’s final poll of the season.
Wyoming Seminary, a prep school in Northeastern Pennsylvania that won the team title at the Powerade Tournament this season, finished in the top spot, followed by Blair Academy (N.J.), Buchanan (Calif.), Montini Catholic (Ill.) and Detroit Central Catholic (Mich.).
Led by individual titles from Mac Church, Wyatt Henson and Luca Augustine, Waynesburg won the team title at the WPIAL Class AAA meet. The Raiders won the team tournament as well, defeating Seneca Valley, 33-30, in the finals.
Waynesburg finished as runner-up at the PIAA Class AAA team tournament, falling 38-21 to Nazareth in the finals. The Raiders finished third in the team race at the PIAA individual tournament, led by a state championship from Henson.
Other Pennsylvania teams in the top 50 were Malvern Prep (6), Notre Dame Green Pond (27), Bethelehem Catholic (30), Nazareth (34) and Southern Columbia (46).
