WCCA track and field championship moved to Saturday

Wednesday, April 28, 2021 | 7:54 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Burrell’s Dominic Ferra competes in the boys’ long jump on Saturday, April 27, 2019, in the Westmoreland County Coaches’ Association Track and Field Championships at Latrobe’s Memorial Stadium.

Westmoreland County Coaches’ Association officials decided Wednesday to postpone Thursday’s track and field championship because of the threat of inclement weather.

The meet will be moved to Saturday at Latrobe Memorial Stadium with a starting time of 9 a.m.

Instead of splitting the boys and girls, which was planned for Thursday, the meet will be one with the running finals scheduled around noon.

Teams competing are Belle Vernon, Burrell, Derry Area, Franklin Regional, Greensburg Central Catholic, Greensburg Salem, Hempfield, Kiski Area, Latrobe, Ligonier Valley, Monessen, Mt. Pleasant, Norwin, Penn-Trafford, Southmoreland, Valley and Yough.

Two schools — Franklin Regional and Hempfield — will hold their proms Saturday night.

