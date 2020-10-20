Weather again halts WPIAL girls tennis playoffs

Tuesday, October 20, 2020 | 11:16 AM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Knoch’s Brooke Bauer, at left, and Ally Bauer congratulate each other after winning a point during the WPIAL Class AA girls doubles finals Oct. 8, 2020, at North Allgheny High School.

For the second consecutive day, the WPIAL girls team tennis tournament has been halted because of rainy weather.

Both the Class AAA and AA semifinal matches now will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

WPIAL executive director Amy Scheuneman said Tuesday the weather forecast for the rest of the week “looks wonderful.”

In Class AAA, top-seeded Peters Township will host Latrobe, and Upper St. Clair hosts Pine-Richland.

Peters Township defeated Baldwin, 5-0, in the first round and edged North Allegheny, 3-2, in the quarterfinals. Latrobe swept West Allegheny and scored a 4-1 win over Shady Side Academy.

The other side of the Class AAA bracket saw Pine-Richland post a 4-1 win over Oakland Catholic and a 3-2 victory over Mt. Lebanon, while Upper St. Clair swept Hempfield and upended Fox Chapel, 4-1.

Knoch, the top seed in Class AA, will meet South Park at Butler High School. Sewickley Academy, the No. 2 seed, will host Beaver at Nichols Field courts in Sewickley.

Knoch, which received a bye into the quarterfinals, advanced to the semifinals with a 5-0 win over section rival North Catholic. South Park punched its semifinals ticket with a 4-1 win over Ellwood City and a 4-1 victory over Mt. Pleasant.

Beaver swept McGuffey in the first round and edged Burrell, 3-2, in the quarterfinals, while Sewickley Academy posted 5-0 wins over Ringgold and Valley.

Sewickley Academy is seeking its fourth straight WPIAL Class AA title. The Panthers defeated Knoch in the final each of the past three seasons.

The finals for both classifications, originally scheduled for Wednesday, now will be Thursday at 3 p.m. The Class AAA final will be at Bethel Park, while the Class AA final will be at Shady Side Academy.

Only the WPIAL champion in both classifications advances to the PIAA playoffs. The teams will begin state tournament play in the quarterfinals Oct. 28.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at mlove@triblive.com or via Twitter .

