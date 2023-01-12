South Fayette’s Maddie Webber, Indiana’s Eva Fiala nominated for McDonald’s All-American Game

By:

Wednesday, January 11, 2023 | 3:43 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review South Fayette’s Maddie Webber celebrates as time expires in the WPIAL Class 5A championship game against Chartiers Valley on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Petersen Events Center. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Knoch’s Abbey Shearer (12) fights for a rebound against Indiana’s Eve Fiala (42) Jan. 20, 2020 at Knoch. Previous Next

A pair of WPIAL girls basketball players are nominated for the top all-star game in the nation.

South Fayette guard Maddie Webber and Indiana center Eva Fiala are among a nationwide pool of 722 girls and boys nominees for the 2023 McDonald’s All-American Games, set for 6:30 p.m. March 28 in Houston.

Webber and Fiala both play in Class 5A.

Webber, a 5-foot-11 guard, is a Villanova commit who leads the No. 2-ranked Lions in scoring at 19 points per game.

She guided South Fayette to a WPIAL championship last season.

Fiala, one of the tallest players to come along in the WPIAL in recent years at 6-foot-5, averages 15 points for the Indians. She is a Dayton commit.

The top 24 girls and 24 boys will be announced between 3-4 p.m. Jan. 24 via ESPN’s various outlets.

Here is a full list of the nominees.

Quite an honor for South Fayette’s Maddie Webber. Maddie has been nominated as a McDonald’s All-American! Congratulations Maddie, everyone in the SF community is so proud of you! pic.twitter.com/guHf30KRGN — South Fayette Lady Lions Basketball (@SF_GirlsHoops) January 11, 2023

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Indiana, South Fayette