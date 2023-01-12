TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL Logo White

South Fayette’s Maddie Webber, Indiana’s Eva Fiala nominated for McDonald’s All-American Game

By:
Wednesday, January 11, 2023 | 3:43 PM

A pair of WPIAL girls basketball players are nominated for the top all-star game in the nation.

South Fayette guard Maddie Webber and Indiana center Eva Fiala are among a nationwide pool of 722 girls and boys nominees for the 2023 McDonald’s All-American Games, set for 6:30 p.m. March 28 in Houston.

Webber and Fiala both play in Class 5A.

Webber, a 5-foot-11 guard, is a Villanova commit who leads the No. 2-ranked Lions in scoring at 19 points per game.

She guided South Fayette to a WPIAL championship last season.

Fiala, one of the tallest players to come along in the WPIAL in recent years at 6-foot-5, averages 15 points for the Indians. She is a Dayton commit.

The top 24 girls and 24 boys will be announced between 3-4 p.m. Jan. 24 via ESPN’s various outlets.

Here is a full list of the nominees.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: ,

More Basketball

With structure in place, Greensburg Salem girls emerge as Class 4A contenders
Laurel Highlands fends off Belle Vernon surge to win section showdown
Belle Vernon, Laurel Highlands set for another anticipated matchup
Top-ranked Norwin takes care of Hempfield girls
What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Jan. 10, 2023: Upper St. Clair, Mt. Lebanon vie for section top spot

HSSN Promo
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter