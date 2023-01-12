South Fayette’s Maddie Webber, Indiana’s Eva Fiala nominated for McDonald’s All-American Game
Wednesday, January 11, 2023 | 3:43 PM
A pair of WPIAL girls basketball players are nominated for the top all-star game in the nation.
South Fayette guard Maddie Webber and Indiana center Eva Fiala are among a nationwide pool of 722 girls and boys nominees for the 2023 McDonald’s All-American Games, set for 6:30 p.m. March 28 in Houston.
Webber and Fiala both play in Class 5A.
Webber, a 5-foot-11 guard, is a Villanova commit who leads the No. 2-ranked Lions in scoring at 19 points per game.
She guided South Fayette to a WPIAL championship last season.
Fiala, one of the tallest players to come along in the WPIAL in recent years at 6-foot-5, averages 15 points for the Indians. She is a Dayton commit.
The top 24 girls and 24 boys will be announced between 3-4 p.m. Jan. 24 via ESPN’s various outlets.
Quite an honor for South Fayette’s Maddie Webber. Maddie has been nominated as a McDonald’s All-American! Congratulations Maddie, everyone in the SF community is so proud of you! pic.twitter.com/guHf30KRGN
— South Fayette Lady Lions Basketball (@SF_GirlsHoops) January 11, 2023
