Week 2 high school football roundup for Sept. 10, 2021: Chartiers Valley tops Keystone Oaks in OT

By:

Saturday, September 11, 2021 | 12:18 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Chartiers Valley quarterback Anthony Mackey throws a pass during practice on Aug. 17, 2021, in Collier.

Chartiers Valley stopped a two-point conversion try by Class 3A No. 4 Keystone Oaks in overtime to pick up a 35-34 nonconference win Friday night.

Chartiers Valley’s Anthony Mackey threw his fifth touchdown of the game earlier in overtime to Abe Ibrahim, and Joseph Krug kicked the ensuing extra point. Mackey threw for 284 yards while Ibrahim caught nine passes for 229 yards and four touchdowns for the Colts (2-1).

Kevin Drew ran for 156 yards and three touchdowns for Keystone Oaks (2-1), and Nick Buckley added 281 passing yards.

Albert Gallatin 33, Northern Garrett, Md. 13 — Quentin Larkin threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as Albert Gallatin (2-0) defeated Northern Garrett, Md.

Avonworth 21, Freeport 7 — Ian Syam ran for one touchdown and caught another as Class 3A No. 2 Avonworth (3-0) beat Freeport (1-2) in a nonconference game.

Beaver 46, Hopewell 9 — Beaver (2-0) defeated Hopewell (0-2) to pick up the nonconference victory.

Bentworth 20, Frazier 19 — Bentworth (1-1) edged Frazier (0-3) for the nonconference win.

Burgettstown 50, Avella 8 — In nonconference play, Burgettstown (2-0) scored 50 points in the first half on the way to defeating Avella (0-3).

California 49, Waynesburg 7 — Damani Stafford rushed for three touchdowns as Class A No. 3 California (2-0) downed Waynesburg (1-2) in nonconference play. Addison Panepinto added two touchdowns in the win.

Canon-McMillan 34, Bethel Park 27 — Mike Evans scored on a 1-yard run with 1:20 left in the game to give Class 6A No. 5 Canon-McMillan (2-1) the nonconference win against Bethel Park (1-2). Evans threw for 101 yards. Bethel Park’s Max Blanc tossed for 288 yards and two touchdowns to Troy Volpatti, who caught five passes for 148 yards.

Chartiers-Houston 44, Mapletown 15 — Lane Camden scored on two runs and a 54-yard fumble return as Chartiers-Houston (2-0) defeated Mapletown (2-1) in nonconference play. Terry Fetsko threw for 114 yards and a touchdown for Chartiers-Houston. Landan Stevenson rushed for 110 yards and both Mapletown touchdowns.

Cornell 52, Jefferson-Morgan 8 — Timothy Henderson ran for 139 yards and one touchdown and caught a 43-yard scoring pass to lead Cornell (1-1) to a nonconference win against visiting Jefferson-Morgan (0-3).

Fort Cherry 27, Carmichaels 20 — Despite one passing and two rushing touchdowns from Trenton Carter, Carmichaels (2-1) fell to Fort Cherry (2-1) in nonconference play.

Freedom 23, Quaker Valley 17 — Carter Slowinski tossed for 192 yards and two touchdowns as Freedom (1-2) beat Quaker Valley (0-3) in nonconference play. Josh Pail scored all three Freedom touchdowns. Patrick Cutchember ran for 103 yards and a touchdown and scored Quaker Valley’s other touchdown on a 73-yard pass from Connery Bulger.

Hampton 41, Shaler 38 — Hampton (2-1) won a high-scoring, nonconference contest by defeating Shaler (2-1).

Indiana 70, Derry 15 — Zach Herrington ran for 101 yards and two touchdowns while teammate Korbin Wilson rushed for 100 yards and two TDs as Indiana (2-1) defeated Derry (0-3) in nonconference play. Eric Catone ran for a 75-yard TD, and Ahmad Ward had a 21-yard rushing score for Derry. Indiana led at halftime, 49-7.

Knoch 21, Deer Lakes 13 — Keagan Fraser ran for 160 yards and threw for 138 as Knoch defeated Deer Lakes (0-3) in a nonconference game. Fraser scored a rushing touchdown and threw a 68-yarder to Jake Murphy in the victory, which snapped a 10-game losing streak for the Knights (1-2).

Laurel 35, Ambridge 6 — Luke McCoy ran for 223 yards and four touchdowns to lead Class 2A No. 5 Laurel (3-0) to a nonconference win against Ambridge (0-3). Laurel outgained Ambridge, 351 yards to 109 yards.

Laurel Highlands 65, Brownsville 0 — Laurel Highlands (3-0) downed Brownsville (0-2) in a nonconference matchup.

Ligonier Valley 55, Jeannette 0 — In nonconference play, Haden Sierocky threw for 136 yards and three touchdowns to lead Ligonier Valley (3-0) to the shutout over Jeannette (0-3). Nick Beitel added 129 rushing yards and two touchdowns for Ligonier Valley, which outgained Jeannette, 431 yards to 11 yards.

McKeesport 24, Armstrong 14 — Jacob Miller ran for 128 yards and a touchdown and threw for 66 yards as Class 4A No. 4 McKeesport (3-0) beat Class 4A No. 5 Armstrong (2-1). Cadin Olsen threw for 146 yards and both Armstrong touchdowns.

Mt. Lebanon 31, Peters Township 0 — Joey Daniels ran for a touchdown and threw for three more as Class 6A No. 2 Mt. Lebanon (3-0) shut out Class 5A No. 3 Peters Township (2-1) in a nonconference matchup.

Neshannock 40, Union 6 — In a nonconference game, Neshannock (2-1) defeated visiting Union (2-1).

New Castle 40, Mars 14 — New Castle (2-1) took to the road to pick up the nonconference win against Mars (0-3).

North Allegheny 20, Mentor, Ohio 16 — Dwayne Taylor scored on a 90-yard interception return and Harron Lee kicked a pair of field goals as Class 6A No. 3 North Allegheny (2-1) beat Mentor, Ohio.

North Catholic 18, Blackhawk 17 — In nonconference play, Tyler Jannuzi scored on a 5-yard interception return and Lucius Marbella added a TD on a blocked punt recovery as Class 3A No. 3 North Catholic (3-0) beat Blackhawk (1-2). Zach Ours scored on a pair of 1-yard runs for Blackhawk, which missed the potential game-winning, 24-yard field goal as time expired.

Ringgold 12, South Allegheny 10 — John Polefko scored the go-ahead TD from 5 yards out with 6:36 left in the fourth quarter as Ringgold (2-1) beat South Allegheny (0-3) in nonconference play.

Rochester 34, Mohawk 3 — In nonconference play, Sal Laure ran for two touchdowns and quarterback J.D. Azulay hit Jerome Mullins with two more as Class A No. 1 Rochester (2-0) beat Mohawk (1-2).

Serra Catholic 56, Imani Christian 8 — In nonconference play, Class 2A No. 2 Serra Catholic (3-0) downed Imani Christian (1-1).

Seton LaSalle 31, South Park 21 — Luke Kosko threw for 239 yards and two touchdowns to lead Seton LaSalle (1-2) to a nonconference win against South Park (0-2). Dominic Monz caught eight passes for 118 yards and a touchdown for the Rebels and Gabe Finale added 101 rushing yards and a 67-yard scoring run. Harper Conroy threw for 128 yards and a touchdown for South Park.

Shady Side Academy 36, Valley 9 — Chris Sullivan ran for 174 yards and three touchdowns to lead Shady Side Academy (2-1) to victory over Valley (0-3) in a nonconference contest. Max Wickland threw for 109 yards and a touchdown in the win.

South Side 20, New Brighton 12 — Parker Statler ran for 235 yards and three touchdowns as South Side (2-1) amassed 510 total yards in its nonconference win against New Brighton (1-2). Logan Smith had two interceptions for South Side’s defense, which picked off four New Brighton passes and recovered a fumble.

Steel Valley 34, East Allegheny 0 — Nijhay Burt rushed for 161 yards and two touchdowns to lead Steel Valley (2-0) to a nonconference shutout against East Allegheny (1-2).

Sto-Rox 36, McGuffey 0 — Jaymar Pearson rushed for 263 yards and touchdowns of 98, 41 and 75 yards to lead Class 2A No. 1 Sto-Rox (3-0) to a nonconference win against McGuffey (1-2). Austin Jones added 184 passing yards and two touchdowns for Sto-Rox, which has outscored its opponents this season, 137-7.

Trinity 41, Yough 6 — Andrew Durig ran for two touchdowns and caught another as Trinity (1-2) beat Yough (0-3) in nonconference play. Durig rushed for 106 yards, Trinity’s Connor Roberts threw for 226 yards and three touchdowns while Jeremy Sikora caught four passes for 163 yards and one TD. Tristan Waldier scored on a 30-yard run for Yough.

Upper St. Clair 48, Baldwin 14 — Brady Erdos completed 11 of 12 passes for 167 yards and two touchdowns to lead Upper St. Clair (2-1) to a nonconference win against Baldwin (0-3). Jamaal Brown added 78 rushing yards and two touchdowns on seven carries for the Panthers.

Washington 43, Clairton 19 — Tayshawn Levy ran for 216 yards and a touchdown to lead Class 2A No. 4 Washington (3-0) to victory over Class A No. 2 Clairton (0-2). Davoun Fuse added four rushing touchdowns for Washington. Kameron Lewis scored on kickoff returns of 92 and 90 yards for Clairton.

West Allegheny 38, Montour 13 — Jashon Spencer scored on a 23-yard interception return and a 40-yard fumble return as West Allegheny (2-0) beat nonconference opponent Montour (0-3). Nico Taddy added a touchdown on a 55-yard interception return for West Allegheny, which scored 25 points in the fourth quarter. Caleb Williams ran for both Montour touchdowns.

West Greene 38, Beth-Center 30 — West Greene (1-2) picked up a nonconference victory by winning on the road at Beth-Center (0-2).

West Mifflin 14, Elizabeth Forward 0 — Israel Rose scored on a 60-yard interception return as West Mifflin (1-2) shut out Elizabeth Forward (1-2) in a nonconference matchup. Tyrell Ogletree scored the Titans other touchdown on a 19-yard run in the second quarter.

City League

Westinghouse 35, Brashear 0 — In City League play, Westinghouse (2-0, 1-0) shut out Brashear (0-3, 0-1).

Altoona 28, Allderdice 20 — Allderdice (0-2) fell on the road in a nonconference game at Altoona.

Steubenville, Ohio 34, University Prep 0 — University Prep fell to 1-2 after a nonconference loss in Ohio.

Uniontown 41, Carrick 6 — In nonconference play, head coach Keith Jeffries picked up his first win for Uniontown (1-1) as the Red Raiders won its first game since October 2016 by defeating Carrick (0-3). The Red Raiders snapped a 35-game losing streak.

District 10

Butler 27, Meadville 13 — Butler (1-1) picked up a nonconference win by beating visiting Meadville.