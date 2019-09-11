Week 3 high school football schedule

By: HSSN Staff
Wednesday, September 11, 2019 | 6:13 PM

Thursday

District 8

City League

Allderdice at Westinghouse, 7 p.m.

Friday

WPIAL

Class 6A

Canon-McMillan at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Central Catholic at Hempfield, 7 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Allegheny 8

Moon at Baldwin, 7 p.m.

West Allegheny at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.

Big East

Connellsville at Plum, 7 p.m.

Gateway at Latrobe, 7 p.m.

McKeesport at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Northern

Hampton at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Kiski Area at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Mars at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Big 8

Laurel Highlands at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Trinity at Ringgold, 7 p.m.

Northwest 8

Beaver at New Castle, 7 p.m.

Blackhawk at Ambridge, 7 p.m.

Knoch at Highlands, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Big East

Burrell at Uniontown, 7 p.m.

Deer Lakes at Yough, 7 p.m.

Freeport at Elizabeth Forward, 7 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Derry, 7 p.m.

Tri-County West

Beaver Falls at Quaker Valley, 7 p.m.

South Park at Keystone Oaks, 7 p.m.

Waynesburg at Hopewell, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Allegheny

Apollo-Ridge at East Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Steel Valley at Shady Side Academy, 7 p.m.

Interstate

Charleroi at Frazier, 7 p.m.

McGuffey at Carmichaels, 7 p.m.

Southmoreland at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.

Washington at Brownsville, 7 p.m.

Midwestern

Neshannock at Ellwood City, 7 p.m.

Three Rivers

Brentwood at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.

Carlynton at South Side Beaver, 7 p.m.

South Allegheny at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.

Class A

Big 7

Northgate at Union, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.

Sto-Rox at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Eastern

Greensburg C.C. at Leechburg, 7 p.m.

Riverview at Clairton, 7 p.m.

Tri-County South

Bentworth at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.

Monessen at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.

West Greene at Mapletown, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

Aliquippa at Montour, 7 p.m.

Avella at Jeannette, 7 p.m.

Avonworth at New Brighton, 7 p.m.

Bethel Park at Shaler, 7 p.m.

California at Laurel, 7 p.m.

Central Valley at North Catholic, 7 p.m.

Franklin Regional at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.

Imani Christian at Valley, 7 p.m.

Norwin at Chartiers Valley, 7 p.m.

Shenango at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.

South Fayette at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Blairsville at West Shamokin, 7 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Saltsburg, 7 p.m.

Marion Center at Homer-Center, 7 p.m.

Northern Cambria at Purchase Line, 7 p.m.

Penns Manor at United, 7 p.m.

District 8

City League

Perry at University Prep, 3:30 p.m.

Nonconference

Grove City at Brashear, 7 p.m.

Saturday

WPIAL

Class 2A

Midwestern

Mohawk at Freedom, 7 p.m.

Riverside at Western Beaver, 12:30 p.m.

Nonconference

Burgettstown at Summit Academy, 12:30 p.m.

Springdale at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.

District 8

Nonconference

Cardinal Mooney, Ohio at Carrick, 6 p.m.

