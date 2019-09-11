Week 3 high school football schedule
By:
Wednesday, September 11, 2019 | 6:13 PM
Thursday
District 8
City League
Allderdice at Westinghouse, 7 p.m.
Friday
WPIAL
Class 6A
Canon-McMillan at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Central Catholic at Hempfield, 7 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Butler, 7:30 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Allegheny 8
Moon at Baldwin, 7 p.m.
West Allegheny at Peters Township, 7 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.
Big East
Connellsville at Plum, 7 p.m.
Gateway at Latrobe, 7 p.m.
McKeesport at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.
Northern
Hampton at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Kiski Area at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.
Mars at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Big 8
Laurel Highlands at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Trinity at Ringgold, 7 p.m.
Northwest 8
Beaver at New Castle, 7 p.m.
Blackhawk at Ambridge, 7 p.m.
Knoch at Highlands, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Big East
Burrell at Uniontown, 7 p.m.
Deer Lakes at Yough, 7 p.m.
Freeport at Elizabeth Forward, 7 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Derry, 7 p.m.
Tri-County West
Beaver Falls at Quaker Valley, 7 p.m.
South Park at Keystone Oaks, 7 p.m.
Waynesburg at Hopewell, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Allegheny
Apollo-Ridge at East Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Steel Valley at Shady Side Academy, 7 p.m.
Interstate
Charleroi at Frazier, 7 p.m.
McGuffey at Carmichaels, 7 p.m.
Southmoreland at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.
Washington at Brownsville, 7 p.m.
Midwestern
Neshannock at Ellwood City, 7 p.m.
Three Rivers
Brentwood at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.
Carlynton at South Side Beaver, 7 p.m.
South Allegheny at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.
Class A
Big 7
Northgate at Union, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.
Sto-Rox at Cornell, 7 p.m.
Eastern
Greensburg C.C. at Leechburg, 7 p.m.
Riverview at Clairton, 7 p.m.
Tri-County South
Bentworth at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.
Monessen at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.
West Greene at Mapletown, 7 p.m.
Nonconference
Aliquippa at Montour, 7 p.m.
Avella at Jeannette, 7 p.m.
Avonworth at New Brighton, 7 p.m.
Bethel Park at Shaler, 7 p.m.
California at Laurel, 7 p.m.
Central Valley at North Catholic, 7 p.m.
Franklin Regional at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.
Imani Christian at Valley, 7 p.m.
Norwin at Chartiers Valley, 7 p.m.
Shenango at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.
South Fayette at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.
District 6
Heritage
Blairsville at West Shamokin, 7 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Saltsburg, 7 p.m.
Marion Center at Homer-Center, 7 p.m.
Northern Cambria at Purchase Line, 7 p.m.
Penns Manor at United, 7 p.m.
District 8
City League
Perry at University Prep, 3:30 p.m.
Nonconference
Grove City at Brashear, 7 p.m.
Saturday
WPIAL
Class 2A
Midwestern
Mohawk at Freedom, 7 p.m.
Riverside at Western Beaver, 12:30 p.m.
Nonconference
Burgettstown at Summit Academy, 12:30 p.m.
Springdale at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.
District 8
Nonconference
Cardinal Mooney, Ohio at Carrick, 6 p.m.