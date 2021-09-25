Week 4 high school football roundup for Sept. 24, 2021: North Catholic takes down East Allegheny

Saturday, September 25, 2021 | 12:06 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Catholic quarterback Joey Prentice throws a pass during practice on Aug. 9, 2021, in Cranberry.

Joey Prentice rushed for 114 yards and scored on a pair of 1-yard runs to lead No. 2 North Catholic to a 31-14 victory against East Allegheny (2-3, 1-1) in the Class 3A Allegheny Conference on Friday night.

Kyle Tipinski added two rushing touchdowns for North Catholic (5-0, 2-0). Michael Smith tossed for 114 yards and a touchdown for East Allegheny.

Here’s a roundup of other Western Pa. games:

Class 6A

Canon-McMillan 61, Baldwin 7 — Mike Evans completed 8 of 9 passes for 205 yards and four touchdowns to lead No. 5 Canon-McMillan (3-2, 1-1) to the Class 6A win over Baldwin (0-5, 0-2).

Mt. Lebanon 48, Hempfield 14 — Joey Daniels threw for three touchdowns and ran for another as No. 2 Mt. Lebanon (5-0, 2-0) scored 45 first-half points on the way to beating Hempfield (2-3, 0-2) in Class 6A. Jake Phillips threw TD passes to Kieran Lippman and Daniel Katonka.

Class 4A

McKeesport 49, Trinity 14 — In the Big Eight Conference, Bobbie Boyd ran for 129 yards and three touchdowns to lead No. 4 McKeesport (4-1, 1-0) to victory at Trinity (1-4, 0-2). Connor Roberts threw for 100 yards and both Trinity touchdowns.

Armstrong 49, Knoch 6 — Cadin Olsen completed 15 of 22 passes for 201 yards and five touchdowns and ran for 80 more yards on four carries as Armstrong (3-2, 1-1) rolled past Knoch (1-4, 0-2) in the Greater Allegheny Conference. Noah Shuttleworth had six catches for 75 yards and three touchdowns, Isaiah Brown caught three balls for 59 yards and two scores, and Connor Cigola had four grabs for 97 yards and a TD. Keagan Fraser ran for 81 yards for Knoch.

Plum 29, Mars 0 — In Greater Allegheny Conference play, Eryck More ran for 99 yards and two touchdowns and returned an interception 45 yards for another score as Plum (1-4, 1-1) shut out Mars (0-5, 0-2). Plum held Mars to 111 total yards and forced four turnovers.

Class 3A

South Allegheny 56, Yough 8 — Kavan Markwood scored on runs of 9 and 7 yards, an 18-yard pass from Eric Wehner and a 32-yard blocked punt return to lead South Allegheny (1-4, 1-1) over Yough (0-5, 0-2) in the Interstate Conference. Kavan Markwood scored on an 86-yard kickoff return for Yough.

South Park 54, Brownsville 0 — Adam Johnson and Eric Doerue ran for two touchdowns each as South Park (2-2, 2-0) downed Brownsville (0-4, 0-2) in an Interstate Conference contest.

Class 2A

Charleroi 28, Waynesburg Central 7 — Nikko Pellegrini ran for two touchdowns as Charleroi (1-3, 1-1) beat Waynesburg Central (1-4, 0-2) in Century Conference play.

McGuffey 46, Frazier 13 — Kyle Brookman ran for 98 yards and one touchdown as McGuffey (3-2, 2-0) defeated Frazier (0-5, 0-1) in Century Conference play. Eric Donnelly added two rushing touchdowns for McGuffey.

Washington 35, Chartiers-Houston 0 — Davoun Fuse threw for 128 yards and a touchdown as No. 3 Washington (5-0, 2-0) shut out Chartiers-Houston (3-1, 1-1) in the Century Conference. Washington’s defense held Chartiers-Houston to 79 yards.

Beaver Falls 49, Ellwood City 0 — Jaren Brickner threw for 101 yards and one touchdown and ran for 50 yards and another TD to lead Beaver Falls (1-3, 1-1) to the Midwestern Conference win over Ellwood City (0-3, 0-2). Beaver Falls’ defense held Ellwood City to 72 total yards.

Laurel 48, Riverside 0 — Luke McCoy rushed for 183 yards and three touchdowns as No. 4 Laurel (5-0, 2-0) amassed 466 yards of offense in its Midwestern Conference win at Riverside (0-4, 0-2). Kobe DeRossa threw for 120 yards and one touchdown and ran for 39 yards and another TD.

Mohawk 28, New Brighton 26 — J.C. Voss threw for 224 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 70 yards and two TDs as Mohawk (3-2, 2-0) slipped past New Brighton (2-3, 1-1) in a Midwestern Conference contest. Eric Montanez and Keandre Williams each scored two touchdowns for New Brighton.

Neshannock 49, Freedom 6 — Peyton Weaver ran for 192 yards and four touchdowns to lead Neshannock (4-1, 1-1) to a Midwestern Conference win against Freedom (2-3, 1-1). Jonny Huff added 119 rushing yards and two touchdowns for Neshannock. Carter Slowinski threw for 201 yards and Freedom’s lone touchdown.

Class A

Cornell 34, Shenango 16 — Sincere Kimbrough threw for 266 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another TD to lead Cornell (3-1, 2-0) to the Big Seven Conference win at Shenango (0-4, 0-2). Tim Henderson caught two passes for touchdowns of 80 and 53 yards for the Raiders. Hunter Lively ran for 120 yards and one touchdown for Shenango.

Northgate 22, Union 16 — Northgate (2-3, 1-1) upset No. 5 Union (3-2, 1-1) in a Big Seven Conference matchup.

OLSH 27, Fort Cherry 6 — No. 2 OLSH (4-0, 2-0) scored 20 points in the fourth quarter as it defeated Fort Cherry (3-2, 1-1) in Big Seven Conference play. Neimiah Azeem threw for 290 yards and a score. Ziggy McIntosh had nine catches for 198 yards and a touchdown.

Imani Christian 14, Jeannette 7 — Imani Christian (2-2, 1-1) outgained Jeannette 1-4, 1-1), 268 yards to 133 yards, in its Eastern Conference win. Malik Shannon scored the winning touchdown on a 1-yard run in the third quarter. Tyler Horner scored on a 1-yard run for the Jayhawks.

California 34, Mapletown 28 — In the Tri-County South, Damani Stafford ran for 208 yards and four touchdowns to lead California (3-1, 1-1) to the win against Mapletown (2-3, 0-2). Landan Stevenson rushed for 261 yards and three touchdowns for Mapletown.

Carmichaels 42, Bentworth 7 — Tyrone Carter threw for 77 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 86 yards and another TD to lead Carmichaels (4-1, 2-0) to the Tri-County South win over Bentworth (1-3, 0-2). Cody McCoy added 90 rushing yards and a touchdown in the win.

West Greene 48, Avella 0 — Wes Whipkey threw for three touchdowns and ran for another to lead West Greene (3-2, 2-0) to the Tri-County South shutout at Avella (0-5, 0-2).

Nonconference

Aliquippa 62, Quaker Valley 0 — Cyair Clark scored on a pair of 45-yard punt returns as Class 4A No. 3 Aliquippa (3-1) blanked Quaker Valley (1-4) in a nonconference matchup. Tiqwai Hayes ran for 103 yards and three touchdowns.

Allegany (Md.) 21, Albert Gallatin 14 — Braylon White ran for two touchdowns as Allegany (Md.) (3-1) defeated Albert Gallatin (3-1) in nonconference play. Quentin Larkin and Bruno Fabrycki scored on rushing touchdowns for Albert Gallatin.

Avonworth 13, South Side 7 — In nonconference play, Neo Miller and Peyton Faulkner scored touchdowns in the second quarter for Class 3A No. 3 Avonworth (4-1) while the Antelopes’ defense held on to defeat South Side (3-2).

Bethel Park 28, Franklin Regional 13 — In nonconference play, Max Blanc threw for 245 yards and two touchdowns to lead Bethel Park (2-3) to victory at Franklin Regional (1-4). Troy Volpatti added two rushing touchdowns for Bethel Park.

Blackhawk 28, Ambridge 6 — Zach Ours ran for two touchdowns and Dontae Campagna returned an interception 92 yards for a TD as Blackhawk (2-3) beat Ambridge (0-5) in nonconference play.

Central Valley 56, New Castle 7 — Landon Alexander ran for 163 yards and two touchdowns as Class AAA No. 1 Central Valley (5-0) defeated New Castle (3-2) in nonconference play. All four of Antwon Johnson’s passes went for touchdowns as the quarterback picked up 108 yards through the air.

Chartiers Valley 49, Hopewell 7 — Anthony Mackey threw for 122 yards and two scores as Chartiers Valley (3-2) downed Hopewell (0-4) in nonconference play.

Elizabeth Forward 40, Beth-Center 7 — In nonconference play, Elizabeth Forward (3-2) defeated Beth-Center (0-4).

Montour 28, Keystone Oaks 21 — Caleb Williams scored on a 2-yard run with 23 seconds left in the game to give Montour (2-3) the nonconference win against Class 3A No. 5 Keystone Oaks (2-3). Jake Wolfe threw for 187 yards and three touchdowns for Montour, which jumped to a 21-0 lead early in the second quarter. Nick Buckley tossed for 190 yards and a touchdown for Keystone Oaks.

Moon 42, Fox Chapel 28 — In nonconference play, Dylan Sleva ran for two touchdowns as Class 5A No. 1 Moon (5-0) beat Fox Chapel (2-3). Ben Bladel added touchdowns on a 15-yard fumble recovery and a 16-yard pass from Tyler McGowan. Zidane Thomas paced Fox Chapel with 169 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Peters Township 47, Connellsville 7 — Class 5A No. 3 Peters Township (4-1) picked up a nonconference win by defeating Connellsville (0-5).

Ringgold 42, Uniontown 0 — Landon Oslowski ran for three touchdowns as Ringgold (3-2) blanked Uniontown (1-3) in nonconference play.

Serra Catholic 14, Freeport 3 — In a nonconference game, Serra Catholic (5-0) defeated host Freeport (1-3).

South Fayette 35, Latrobe 7 — Landon Lutz hit Ryan Kovatch with three touchdown passes as Class 5A No. 4 South Fayette (4-1) beat Latrobe (2-3) in nonconference play. Lutz threw for 160 yards while Nate Deans added 105 rushing yards and a 30-yard touchdown run. Dominick Flenniken scored on a 22-yard run for the Wildcats.

Steel Valley 42, Brentwood 6 — Nijhay Burt ran for 197 yards and four touchdowns to lead Steel Valley (4-0) to a nonconference win against Brentwood (1-4). Burt added an interception and sack on defense.

Sto-Rox 65, Shady Side Academy 12 — Zay Davis caught four passes for 116 yards and two touchdowns and scored on a 65-yard punt return as Class 2A No. 1 Sto-Rox (5-0) downed Shady Side Academy (3-2) in nonconference play. Josh Jenkins threw for 204 yards and five touchdowns and Jaymar Pearson added 126 rushing yards and two TDs.

District 8 City League

Brashear 32, Perry 18 — In City League play, Brashear (2-3, 1-1) defeated Perry (1-3, 0-2).

Westinghouse 56, Union Local (Ohio) 12 — Westinghouse (4-0) won big in a nonconference contest at Union Local (Ohio) (4-1). Westinghouse has outscored its opponents this season, 170-24.

District 10

Butler 40, General McLane 20 — Butler (2-2) double-upped General McLane (2-3) in nonconference play.