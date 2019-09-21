Week 4 top performers for passing, rushing, receiving
By:
Saturday, September 21, 2019 | 12:32 AM
Top performers for Week 4 high school football in Western Pennsylvania.
Passing
379 – Alex Arledge, Burrell (19 of 36)
371 – Eric Wilson, Sto-Rox (23 of 28)
334 – Ethan Dahlem, Upper St. Clair (15 of 20)
310 – Sam Sheeder, Ligonier Valley (17 of 26)
294 – Tyler Christopher, Laurel Highlands (21 of 39)
263 – Cole Spencer, Pine-Richland (21 of 26)
260 – Gabe Dunlap, Penn-Trafford (16 of 25)
255 – Logan Pfeuffer, Peters Township (20 of 31)
233 – Luke Persinger, Montour (13 of 27)
230 – Brendan Parsons, Clairton (11 of 19)
218 – J.D. DiNampoli, East Allegheny (14 of 22)
215 – Jacob Miller, Plum (10 of 20)
210 – Bryson Venanzio, Gateway (8 of 12)
192 – Zach Cernuto, Southmoreland (12 of 17)
192 – Dante Clay, Moon (7 of 10)
191 – Jon Quinque, Canon-McMillan (12 of 19)
190 – Shawn Dziak, Bentworth (8 of 14)
186 – Shane Stump, Thomas Jefferson (7 of 8)
177 – Zaier Harrison, Cornell (12 of 16)
173 – John Milcic, Brentwood (10 of 17)
172 – Naman Alemada, South Fayette (9 of 11)
161 – Aris Hasley, Deer Lakes (19 of 44)
161 – Dom Pieto, Central Catholic (6 of 12)
160 – Zack Swartz, Washington (11 of 17)
157 – Eddie McKissick, Penn Hills (10 of 22)
157 – Bo Swartz, West Shamokin (14 of 26)
154 – Andrew Bower, Beth-Center (13 of 26)
154 – Joey Daniels, Mt. Lebanon (10 of 16)
151 – Jimmy Sanders, Jeannette (8 of 16)
144 – Paul Koontz, Derry (13 of 24)
142 – Zack Rocco, North Catholic (15 of 24)
142 – Shane Susnak, Fox Chapel (14 of 19)
141 – Chandler Thimons, Highlands (9 of 16)
136 – Cole Brown, Armstrong (7 of 14)
133 – Tino Campoli, Shenango (10 of 21)
133 – Anthony Lento, Chartiers-Houston (10 of 27)
132 – Alex Conrad, Charleroi (10 of 14)
126 – Isaiah Beltram, Monessen (8 of 17)
126 – Jared Hartman, Belle Vernon (8 of 9)
124 – Jake Fello, Apollo-Ridge (8 of 14)
123 – Blake Remaley, Hempfield (16 of 32)
116 – Stephen Kmonk, South Park (5 of 8)
104 – Jay’Von Jeter, Hopewell (5 of 15)
103 – Jacob Davis, West Mifflin (8 of 13)
103 – Nico Mrvos, Elizabeth Forward (5 of 7)
Rushing
429 – Ben Jackson, West Greene
273 – Teddy Ruffner, Mars
214 – Antonio Quinn, Aliquippa
195 – Landan Stevenson, Mapletown
191 – Zack Swartz, Washington
182 – Logan Gustafson, Latrobe
184 – William Clark, Woodland Hills
180 – Dante Clay, Moon
178 – Hunter Nulph, Riverside
177 – Devari Robinson, McKeesport
173 – Marques Watson-Trent, Blackhawk
172 – Brock White, Highlands
169 – Trent Cavanaugh, Bentworth
167 – Nathan Roby, Hempfield
162 – Luke Lindgren, Hampton
156 – Laronday Wilder, West Mifflin
151 – Ryan Magiske, Peters Township
148 – Edward Tillman, Central Catholic
147 – Angelo Priore, Baldwin
145 – Percise Colon, North Allegheny
145 – Bobby Fetter, Latrobe
144 – Alex Briggs, Greensburg Salem
143 – Reis Watkins, Shenango
142 – Braden Gennock, Neshannock
139 – Ahmad Hooper, Connellsville
139 – Trent Patrick, Greensburg Salem
135 – Sam Brown, Fox Chapel
133 – Ryan Angott, Canon-McMillan
132 – Mason Stahl, Baldwin
130 – Isaiah Beltram, Monessen
129 – Brayden Mihalcin, Charleroi
127 – D.J. DeBlasio, Neshannock
125 – Jake Johnson, Mt. Pleasant
125 – Evan Lewis, Elizabeth Forward
124 – Ian Syam, Avonworth
122 – Jaylen Guy, Central Valley
121 – Demetrius McKnight, New Castle
119 – Kyros Thorpe, Avonworth
116 – Rudy Mihoces, South Park
114 – Jake Lounder, Burgettstown
114 – Imani Sanders, Jeannette
113 – Pete Billey, Mt. Pleasant
113 – Nikko Pellegrini, Charleroi
112 – Kolin Walker, West Greene
109 – Dylan Pawling, North Hills
108 – Larry Callaway, Belle Vernon
107 – Aaren Putt, Greensburg Salem
106 – Darnell Johnson, Waynesburg
106 – Ethan West, Seneca Valley
105 – Brett Boyd, Freedom
103 – Tony Johnson, Brownsville
103 – Nate May, South Park
101 – Nico Flati, West Allegheny
100 – Gamal Marballie, Yough
Receiving
273 – David Pantelis, Upper St. Clair (8 rec.)
204 – Seth Fischbach, Burrell (8 rec.)
167 – Treynell Paxton, Sto-Rox (5 rec.)
141 – Riley Comforti, Southmoreland (6 rec.)
133 – John Beard, Ligonier Valley (8 rec.)
122 – Zach Miller, Burrell (7 rec.)
117 – Eli Jochem, Pine-Richland (7 rec.)
115 – Jaidon Berry, Sto-Rox (8 rec.)
110 – Mason Frye, Penn-Trafford (5 rec.)
109 – Jackson Pruitt, Jeannette (6 rec.)
108 – Blake Joseph, Canon-McMillan (8 rec.)
103 – Jaiden Hill, Montour (5 rec.)
101 – Josh Casilli, Peters Township (8 rec.)
100 – Cage Dowden, Ligonier valley (3 rec.)