Week 4 top performers for passing, rushing, receiving

By: HSSN Staff
Saturday, September 21, 2019 | 12:32 AM

Top performers for Week 4 high school football in Western Pennsylvania.

Passing

379 – Alex Arledge, Burrell (19 of 36)

371 – Eric Wilson, Sto-Rox (23 of 28)

334 – Ethan Dahlem, Upper St. Clair (15 of 20)

310 – Sam Sheeder, Ligonier Valley (17 of 26)

294 – Tyler Christopher, Laurel Highlands (21 of 39)

263 – Cole Spencer, Pine-Richland (21 of 26)

260 – Gabe Dunlap, Penn-Trafford (16 of 25)

255 – Logan Pfeuffer, Peters Township (20 of 31)

233 – Luke Persinger, Montour (13 of 27)

230 – Brendan Parsons, Clairton (11 of 19)

218 – J.D. DiNampoli, East Allegheny (14 of 22)

215 – Jacob Miller, Plum (10 of 20)

210 – Bryson Venanzio, Gateway (8 of 12)

192 – Zach Cernuto, Southmoreland (12 of 17)

192 – Dante Clay, Moon (7 of 10)

191 – Jon Quinque, Canon-McMillan (12 of 19)

190 – Shawn Dziak, Bentworth (8 of 14)

186 – Shane Stump, Thomas Jefferson (7 of 8)

177 – Zaier Harrison, Cornell (12 of 16)

173 – John Milcic, Brentwood (10 of 17)

172 – Naman Alemada, South Fayette (9 of 11)

161 – Aris Hasley, Deer Lakes (19 of 44)

161 – Dom Pieto, Central Catholic (6 of 12)

160 – Zack Swartz, Washington (11 of 17)

157 – Eddie McKissick, Penn Hills (10 of 22)

157 – Bo Swartz, West Shamokin (14 of 26)

154 – Andrew Bower, Beth-Center (13 of 26)

154 – Joey Daniels, Mt. Lebanon (10 of 16)

151 – Jimmy Sanders, Jeannette (8 of 16)

144 – Paul Koontz, Derry (13 of 24)

142 – Zack Rocco, North Catholic (15 of 24)

142 – Shane Susnak, Fox Chapel (14 of 19)

141 – Chandler Thimons, Highlands (9 of 16)

136 – Cole Brown, Armstrong (7 of 14)

133 – Tino Campoli, Shenango (10 of 21)

133 – Anthony Lento, Chartiers-Houston (10 of 27)

132 – Alex Conrad, Charleroi (10 of 14)

126 – Isaiah Beltram, Monessen (8 of 17)

126 – Jared Hartman, Belle Vernon (8 of 9)

124 – Jake Fello, Apollo-Ridge (8 of 14)

123 – Blake Remaley, Hempfield (16 of 32)

116 – Stephen Kmonk, South Park (5 of 8)

104 – Jay’Von Jeter, Hopewell (5 of 15)

103 – Jacob Davis, West Mifflin (8 of 13)

103 – Nico Mrvos, Elizabeth Forward (5 of 7)

Rushing

429 – Ben Jackson, West Greene

273 – Teddy Ruffner, Mars

214 – Antonio Quinn, Aliquippa

195 – Landan Stevenson, Mapletown

191 – Zack Swartz, Washington

182 – Logan Gustafson, Latrobe

184 – William Clark, Woodland Hills

180 – Dante Clay, Moon

178 – Hunter Nulph, Riverside

177 – Devari Robinson, McKeesport

173 – Marques Watson-Trent, Blackhawk

172 – Brock White, Highlands

169 – Trent Cavanaugh, Bentworth

167 – Nathan Roby, Hempfield

162 – Luke Lindgren, Hampton

156 – Laronday Wilder, West Mifflin

151 – Ryan Magiske, Peters Township

148 – Edward Tillman, Central Catholic

147 – Angelo Priore, Baldwin

145 – Percise Colon, North Allegheny

145 – Bobby Fetter, Latrobe

144 – Alex Briggs, Greensburg Salem

143 – Reis Watkins, Shenango

142 – Braden Gennock, Neshannock

139 – Ahmad Hooper, Connellsville

139 – Trent Patrick, Greensburg Salem

135 – Sam Brown, Fox Chapel

133 – Ryan Angott, Canon-McMillan

132 – Mason Stahl, Baldwin

130 – Isaiah Beltram, Monessen

129 – Brayden Mihalcin, Charleroi

127 – D.J. DeBlasio, Neshannock

125 – Jake Johnson, Mt. Pleasant

125 – Evan Lewis, Elizabeth Forward

124 – Ian Syam, Avonworth

122 – Jaylen Guy, Central Valley

121 – Demetrius McKnight, New Castle

119 – Kyros Thorpe, Avonworth

116 – Rudy Mihoces, South Park

114 – Jake Lounder, Burgettstown

114 – Imani Sanders, Jeannette

113 – Pete Billey, Mt. Pleasant

113 – Nikko Pellegrini, Charleroi

112 – Kolin Walker, West Greene

109 – Dylan Pawling, North Hills

108 – Larry Callaway, Belle Vernon

107 – Aaren Putt, Greensburg Salem

106 – Darnell Johnson, Waynesburg

106 – Ethan West, Seneca Valley

105 – Brett Boyd, Freedom

103 – Tony Johnson, Brownsville

103 – Nate May, South Park

101 – Nico Flati, West Allegheny

100 – Gamal Marballie, Yough

Receiving

273 – David Pantelis, Upper St. Clair (8 rec.)

204 – Seth Fischbach, Burrell (8 rec.)

167 – Treynell Paxton, Sto-Rox (5 rec.)

141 – Riley Comforti, Southmoreland (6 rec.)

133 – John Beard, Ligonier Valley (8 rec.)

122 – Zach Miller, Burrell (7 rec.)

117 – Eli Jochem, Pine-Richland (7 rec.)

115 – Jaidon Berry, Sto-Rox (8 rec.)

110 – Mason Frye, Penn-Trafford (5 rec.)

109 – Jackson Pruitt, Jeannette (6 rec.)

108 – Blake Joseph, Canon-McMillan (8 rec.)

103 – Jaiden Hill, Montour (5 rec.)

101 – Josh Casilli, Peters Township (8 rec.)

100 – Cage Dowden, Ligonier valley (3 rec.)

