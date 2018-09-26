Week 5 high school football schedule

By:
Wednesday, September 26, 2018 | 4:51 PM

Thursday

District 8

City League

Perry Traditional Academy at Carrick, 7 p.m.

Friday

WPIAL

Class 6A

Central Catholic at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Hempfield, 7 p.m.

Norwin at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Seneca Valley at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Allegheny 8

Bethel Park at Moon Area, 7 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at Baldwin, 7 p.m.

Woodland Hills at West Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Big East

Franklin Regional at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.

McKeesport at Latrobe, 7 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Plum, 7 p.m.

Northern

Armstrong at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.

Hampton at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Big 8

Greensburg Salem at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

West Mifflin at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Northwest 8

Blackhawk at South Fayette, 7 p.m.

Highlands at Ambridge, 7 p.m.

Knoch at Montour, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Big East

Burrell at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.

Derry at Elizabeth Forward, 7 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at North Catholic, 7 p.m.

Yough at Freeport, 7 p.m.

Tri-County West

Hopewell at Aliquippa, 7 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Keystone Oaks, 7 p.m.

Waynesburg at Central Valley, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Century

Charleroi at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.

Southmoreland at McGuffey, 7 p.m.

Washington at Frazier, 7 p.m.

Midwestern

Ellwood City at Western Beaver, 7 p.m.

New Brighton at Neshannock, 7 p.m.

Shenango at Mohawk, 7 p.m.

Three Rivers

Burgettstown at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.

Fort Cherry at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.

South Side Beaver at Brentwood, 7 p.m.

Class A

Big 7

Rochester at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Sto-Rox at Northgate, 7 p.m.

Eastern

Greensburg Central Catholic at Springdale, 7 p.m.

Leechburg at Clairton, 7 p.m.

Tri-County South

Bentworth at Monessen, 7 p.m.

California at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Mapletown, 7 p.m.

West Greene at Avella, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

Beaver Falls at Uniontown, 7 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.

Carmichaels at East Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Jeannette at Brownsville, 7 p.m.

North Hills at Gateway, 7 p.m.

Riverside at Carlynton, 7 p.m.

South Park at New Castle, 7 p.m.

Steel Valley at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Connellsville, 7 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Valley at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Homer-Center at Northern Cambria, 7 p.m.

Marion Center at Blairsville, 7 p.m.

Purchase Line at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.

Saltsburg at United, 7 p.m.

West Shamokin at Penns Manor, 7 p.m.

District 8

City League

Allderdice at USO, 7 p.m.

Brashear at Westinghouse, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday

WPIAL

Class 5A

Northern

Mars at Shaler, 1 p.m.

Class 2A

Allegheny

Apollo-Ridge at Shady Side Academy, 2:30 p.m.

Avonworth at Summit Academy, 12:30 p.m.

Class A

Big 7

Laurel at OLSH, 3 p.m.

Union at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.

Eastern

Riverview at Imani Christian, 1:30 p.m.

Nonconference

Ringgold at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

