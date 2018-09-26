Week 5 high school football schedule
By: Tribune-Review
Wednesday, September 26, 2018 | 4:51 PM
Thursday
District 8
City League
Perry Traditional Academy at Carrick, 7 p.m.
Friday
WPIAL
Class 6A
Central Catholic at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Hempfield, 7 p.m.
Norwin at Butler, 7:30 p.m.
Seneca Valley at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Allegheny 8
Bethel Park at Moon Area, 7 p.m.
Chartiers Valley at Baldwin, 7 p.m.
Woodland Hills at West Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Big East
Franklin Regional at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.
McKeesport at Latrobe, 7 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Plum, 7 p.m.
Northern
Armstrong at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.
Hampton at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Big 8
Greensburg Salem at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
West Mifflin at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Northwest 8
Blackhawk at South Fayette, 7 p.m.
Highlands at Ambridge, 7 p.m.
Knoch at Montour, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Big East
Burrell at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.
Derry at Elizabeth Forward, 7 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at North Catholic, 7 p.m.
Yough at Freeport, 7 p.m.
Tri-County West
Hopewell at Aliquippa, 7 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Keystone Oaks, 7 p.m.
Waynesburg at Central Valley, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Century
Charleroi at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.
Southmoreland at McGuffey, 7 p.m.
Washington at Frazier, 7 p.m.
Midwestern
Ellwood City at Western Beaver, 7 p.m.
New Brighton at Neshannock, 7 p.m.
Shenango at Mohawk, 7 p.m.
Three Rivers
Burgettstown at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.
Fort Cherry at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.
South Side Beaver at Brentwood, 7 p.m.
Class A
Big 7
Rochester at Cornell, 7 p.m.
Sto-Rox at Northgate, 7 p.m.
Eastern
Greensburg Central Catholic at Springdale, 7 p.m.
Leechburg at Clairton, 7 p.m.
Tri-County South
Bentworth at Monessen, 7 p.m.
California at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at Mapletown, 7 p.m.
West Greene at Avella, 7 p.m.
Nonconference
Beaver Falls at Uniontown, 7 p.m.
Canon-McMillan at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.
Carmichaels at East Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Jeannette at Brownsville, 7 p.m.
North Hills at Gateway, 7 p.m.
Riverside at Carlynton, 7 p.m.
South Park at New Castle, 7 p.m.
Steel Valley at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Connellsville, 7 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.
Valley at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.
District 6
Heritage
Homer-Center at Northern Cambria, 7 p.m.
Marion Center at Blairsville, 7 p.m.
Purchase Line at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.
Saltsburg at United, 7 p.m.
West Shamokin at Penns Manor, 7 p.m.
District 8
City League
Allderdice at USO, 7 p.m.
Brashear at Westinghouse, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday
WPIAL
Class 5A
Northern
Mars at Shaler, 1 p.m.
Class 2A
Allegheny
Apollo-Ridge at Shady Side Academy, 2:30 p.m.
Avonworth at Summit Academy, 12:30 p.m.
Class A
Big 7
Laurel at OLSH, 3 p.m.
Union at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.
Eastern
Riverview at Imani Christian, 1:30 p.m.
Nonconference
Ringgold at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
