Week 8 high school football schedule
Wednesday, October 16, 2019 | 5:51 PM
Thursday
District 8
City League semifinals
Allderdice at Westinghouse, 7 p.m.
Friday
WPIAL
Class 6A
Canon-McMillan at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Hempfield at Butler, 7:30 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Norwin, 7 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Allegheny 8
Moon at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m.
Peters Township at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Chartiers Valley, 7 p.m.
Big East
Connellsville at Gateway, 7 p.m.
McKeesport at Franklin Regional, 7 p.m.
Northern
Armstrong at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.
Kiski Area at Mars, 7 p.m.
Shaler at North Hills, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Big 8
Laurel Highlands at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Ringgold at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.
Northwest 8
Ambridge at South Fayette, 7 p.m.
Beaver at Montour, 7 p.m.
New Castle at Highlands, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Big East
Derry at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.
Freeport at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.
North Catholic at Yough, 7 p.m.
Uniontown at Elizabeth Forward, 7 p.m.
Tri-County West
Aliquippa at Keystone Oaks, 7:05 p.m.
Hopewell at Quaker Valley, 7 p.m.
South Park at Central Valley, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Allegheny
Shady Side Academy at East Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Century
Brownsville at Charleroi, 7 p.m.
Frazier at Carmichaels, 7 p.m.
Washington at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.
Midwestern
Mohawk at Ellwood City, 7 p.m.
Shenango at New Brighton, 7 p.m.
Western Beaver at Neshannock, 7 p.m.
Three Rivers
Brentwood at Burgettstown, 7 p.m.
Fort Cherry at South Side, 7 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.
South Allegheny at Carlynton, 7 p.m.
Class A
Big 7
Sto-Rox at Laurel, 7 p.m.
Union at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.
Eastern
Clairton at Springdale, 7 p.m.
Riverview at Jeannette, 7 p.m.
Tri-County South
Chartiers-Houston at California, 7 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at West Greene, 7 p.m.
Mapletown at Avella, 7 p.m.
Nonconference
Baldwin at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.
Beaver Falls at Blackhawk, 7 p.m.
Belle Vernon at Plum, 7 p.m.
Bentworth at Leechburg, 7 p.m.
Burrell at Waynesburg, 7 p.m.
Freedom at Apollo-Ridge, 7 p.m.
Greensburg Central Catholic at Cornell, 7 p.m.
Imani Christian at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.
Knoch at Trinity, 7 p.m.
Latrobe at Midd-West, 7:30 p.m.
McGuffey at Avonworth, 7 p.m.
Monessen at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Hampton, 7 p.m.
Spring Mills, W.Va. at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.
Valley at Riverside, 7 p.m.
W. Allegheny at N. Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
District 6
Heritage
Blairsville at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.
Marion Center at United, 7 p.m.
Northern Cambria at Penns Manor, 7 p.m.
Purchase Line at Saltsburg, 7 p.m.
West Shamokin at Homer-Center, 7 p.m.
District 8
City League semifinals
Perry Traditional Academy at University Prep, 7 p.m.
Saturday
WPIAL
Class 2A
Allegheny
Steel Valley at Summit Academy, 12:30 p.m.
Class A
Big 7
Northgate at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.