Week 8 high school football schedule

By: HSSN Staff
Wednesday, October 16, 2019 | 5:51 PM

Thursday

District 8

City League semifinals

Allderdice at Westinghouse, 7 p.m.

Friday

WPIAL

Class 6A

Canon-McMillan at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Hempfield at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Norwin, 7 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Allegheny 8

Moon at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m.

Peters Township at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Chartiers Valley, 7 p.m.

Big East

Connellsville at Gateway, 7 p.m.

McKeesport at Franklin Regional, 7 p.m.

Northern

Armstrong at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Kiski Area at Mars, 7 p.m.

Shaler at North Hills, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Big 8

Laurel Highlands at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Ringgold at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.

Northwest 8

Ambridge at South Fayette, 7 p.m.

Beaver at Montour, 7 p.m.

New Castle at Highlands, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Big East

Derry at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.

Freeport at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.

North Catholic at Yough, 7 p.m.

Uniontown at Elizabeth Forward, 7 p.m.

Tri-County West

Aliquippa at Keystone Oaks, 7:05 p.m.

Hopewell at Quaker Valley, 7 p.m.

South Park at Central Valley, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Allegheny

Shady Side Academy at East Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Century

Brownsville at Charleroi, 7 p.m.

Frazier at Carmichaels, 7 p.m.

Washington at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.

Midwestern

Mohawk at Ellwood City, 7 p.m.

Shenango at New Brighton, 7 p.m.

Western Beaver at Neshannock, 7 p.m.

Three Rivers

Brentwood at Burgettstown, 7 p.m.

Fort Cherry at South Side, 7 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.

South Allegheny at Carlynton, 7 p.m.

Class A

Big 7

Sto-Rox at Laurel, 7 p.m.

Union at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.

Eastern

Clairton at Springdale, 7 p.m.

Riverview at Jeannette, 7 p.m.

Tri-County South

Chartiers-Houston at California, 7 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at West Greene, 7 p.m.

Mapletown at Avella, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

Baldwin at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.

Beaver Falls at Blackhawk, 7 p.m.

Belle Vernon at Plum, 7 p.m.

Bentworth at Leechburg, 7 p.m.

Burrell at Waynesburg, 7 p.m.

Freedom at Apollo-Ridge, 7 p.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Imani Christian at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.

Knoch at Trinity, 7 p.m.

Latrobe at Midd-West, 7:30 p.m.

McGuffey at Avonworth, 7 p.m.

Monessen at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Hampton, 7 p.m.

Spring Mills, W.Va. at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.

Valley at Riverside, 7 p.m.

W. Allegheny at N. Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Blairsville at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.

Marion Center at United, 7 p.m.

Northern Cambria at Penns Manor, 7 p.m.

Purchase Line at Saltsburg, 7 p.m.

West Shamokin at Homer-Center, 7 p.m.

District 8

City League semifinals

Perry Traditional Academy at University Prep, 7 p.m.

Saturday

WPIAL

Class 2A

Allegheny

Steel Valley at Summit Academy, 12:30 p.m.

Class A

Big 7

Northgate at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.

