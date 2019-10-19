Week 8 top performers for passing, rushing, receiving
Saturday, October 19, 2019 | 12:50 AM
Top performers for Week 8 high school football in Western Pennsylvania.
Passing
418 - Alex Arledge, Burrell (25 of 37)
327 - Cole Spencer, Pine-Richland (24 of 33)
293 - Ameer Dudley, Central Valley (14 of 17)
275 - Jared Hartman, Belle Vernon (24 of 26)
269 - Anthony Lento, Chartiers-Houston (14 of 29)
264 - Jett Jones, South Allegheny (12 of 25)
261 - Tyler McGowan, Moon (15 of 29)
255 - Jack Salopek, Norwin (19 of 33)
253 - Shane Stump, Thomas Jefferson (11 of 16)
250 - Ryan Hubner, Plum (15 of 23)
232 - Aris Hasley, Deer Lakes (18 of 43)
232 - Ben Hughes, Riverside (13 of 20)
221 - Chandler Thimons, Highlands (11 of 19)
220 - Gabe Lawson, Seneca Valley (14 of 32)
219 - Derek Tarolli, Avella (14 of 16)
214 - Zach Cernuto, Southmoreland (20 of 32)
209 - Jackson Hall, New Brighton (12 of 26)
199 - Zak Artley, Blairsville (13 of 35)
197 - Zack Rocco, North Catholic (15 of 23)
192 - Jay’Von Jeter, Hopewell (10 of 17)
189 - Shane Susnak, Fox Chapel (13 of 19)
188 - Michael Wells, New Castle (10 of 22)
185 - Emmett Harris, Seton LaSalle (18 of 38)
184 - Gamal Marballie, Yough (11 of 14)
178 - Jay Pearson, OLSH (11 of 17)
166 - Bryson Venanzio, Gateway (6 of 7)
163 - Shawn Dziak, Bentworth (7 of 16)
151 - Logan Shrubb, Keystone Oaks (15 of 35)
148 - Zack Swartz, Washington (5 of 8)
142 - Sam Sheeder, Ligonier Valley (11 of 18)
141 - Darin Mizgorski, Shaler (12 of 27)
140 - Trevor Brncic, Franklin Regional (11 of 18)
134 - Stephen Kmonk, South Park (9 of 13)
133 - Max Rocco, Serra Catholic (5 of 11)
129 - Eric Wilson, Sto-Rox (14 of 26)
124 - Garret Schaffhauser, Freeport (11 of 18)
123 - Gabe Dunlap, Penn-Trafford (4 of 7)
118 - Cole Beck, Freedom (8 of 20)
116 - Tino Campoli, Shenango (8 of 19)
115 - Blake Remaley, Hempfield (8 of 11)
114 - Naman Alemada, South Fayette (7 of 8)
112 - Alex Conrad, Charleroi (4 of 5)
112 - Roberto Smtih Jr., Jeannette (6 of 16)
110 - Joey Daniels, Mt. Lebanon (7 of 13)
103 - Dylan Cook, Leechburg (7 of 10)
Rushing
313 - Ben Jackson, West Greene
304 - Justin Huss, Derry
297 - Nathan Roby, Hempfield
258 - Kyrie Miller, Ligonier Valley
251 - Dallas Paolino, Carlynton
243 - Germar Howard, Penn Hills
242 - Jake Blumer, Leechburg
242 - Jax Miller, Avonworth
211 - Reis Watkins, Shenango
197 - Josh Butcher, Blackhawk
196 - Kenny Blake, Kiski Area
186 - Shileak Livingston, Beaver Falls
186 - Devari Robinson, McKeesport
184 - Jake Johnson, Mt. Pleasant
181 - Trent Stephenson, Waynesburg
180 - J.J. Davis, West Mifflin
177 - Tyron Adams-Wagner, McKeesport
170 - Edward Tillman, Central Catholic
170 - Laronday Wilder, West Mifflin
167 - Isaiah Berry, Clairton
167 - Mason Ventrone, Mt. Lebanon
159 - Braden Gennock, Neshannock
159 - Antonio Quinn, Aliquippa
143 - Stephen Greer, OLSH
140 - Malik Kirby, Albert Gallatin
140 - Denny Robinson, Rochester
139 - Logan Harmon, Apollo-Ridge
138 - Donovan Cutchember, Quaker Valley
138 - Ray Holmes, Serra Catholic
136 - Darnell Johnson, Waynesburg
134 - Cyle Conley, Burgettstown
131 - Tyler Powell, Ellwood City
127 - Brian Cline, Mohawk
127 - Colten Lusk, California
124 - Derrick Davis, Gateway
123 - Josh Hough, Beaver Falls
122 - Colt Harper, Southmoreland
120 - Pete Billey, Mt. Pleasant
113 - Ryan Magiske, Peters Township
112 - Anthony Serventi, North Catholic
112 - Mason Stahl, Baldwin
109 - Ben Petschke, North Allegheny
107 - Dominic Magliocco, Montour
104 - Antonio Pitts, Central Catholic
104 - Lucas Qualk, California
102 - Zack Swartz, Washington
101 - Anthony Georgetti, Avella
101 - Cory Brown, Mohawk
101 - Micah Kimbrough, Hopewell
101 - Gavin Miller, West Allegheny
100 - Visawn Pennix, Mt. Lebanon
100 - Imani Sanders, Jeannette
Receiving
204 - Antonio Epps, South Allegheny (7 rec.)
170 - Eli Jochem, Pine-Richland (9 rec.)
164 - Nathan Sciarro, Riverside (8 rec.)
152 - Johnny Crise, Highlands (4 rec.)
144 - Jawon Hall, Central Valley (5 rec.)
139 - C.J. Waldier, Yough (8 rec.)
137 - Jacob Francona, New Brighton (8 rec.)
119 - Brandon Peterson, Southmoreland (6 rec.)
118 - Zack Slomers, Butler (6 rec.)
117 - Carson Craig, Chartiers-Houston (3 rec.)
115 - Joey Impavido, Shaler (8 rec.)
102 - Trey Darrah, Deer Lakes (5 rec.)
100 - Tui Brown, Gateway (3 rec.)
100 - Tanner Terentsky, Avella (6 rec.)