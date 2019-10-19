Week 8 top performers for passing, rushing, receiving

By: HSSN Staff
Saturday, October 19, 2019 | 12:50 AM

Top performers for Week 8 high school football in Western Pennsylvania.

Passing

418 - Alex Arledge, Burrell (25 of 37)

327 - Cole Spencer, Pine-Richland (24 of 33)

293 - Ameer Dudley, Central Valley (14 of 17)

275 - Jared Hartman, Belle Vernon (24 of 26)

269 - Anthony Lento, Chartiers-Houston (14 of 29)

264 - Jett Jones, South Allegheny (12 of 25)

261 - Tyler McGowan, Moon (15 of 29)

255 - Jack Salopek, Norwin (19 of 33)

253 - Shane Stump, Thomas Jefferson (11 of 16)

250 - Ryan Hubner, Plum (15 of 23)

232 - Aris Hasley, Deer Lakes (18 of 43)

232 - Ben Hughes, Riverside (13 of 20)

221 - Chandler Thimons, Highlands (11 of 19)

220 - Gabe Lawson, Seneca Valley (14 of 32)

219 - Derek Tarolli, Avella (14 of 16)

214 - Zach Cernuto, Southmoreland (20 of 32)

209 - Jackson Hall, New Brighton (12 of 26)

199 - Zak Artley, Blairsville (13 of 35)

197 - Zack Rocco, North Catholic (15 of 23)

192 - Jay’Von Jeter, Hopewell (10 of 17)

189 - Shane Susnak, Fox Chapel (13 of 19)

188 - Michael Wells, New Castle (10 of 22)

185 - Emmett Harris, Seton LaSalle (18 of 38)

184 - Gamal Marballie, Yough (11 of 14)

178 - Jay Pearson, OLSH (11 of 17)

166 - Bryson Venanzio, Gateway (6 of 7)

163 - Shawn Dziak, Bentworth (7 of 16)

151 - Logan Shrubb, Keystone Oaks (15 of 35)

148 - Zack Swartz, Washington (5 of 8)

142 - Sam Sheeder, Ligonier Valley (11 of 18)

141 - Darin Mizgorski, Shaler (12 of 27)

140 - Trevor Brncic, Franklin Regional (11 of 18)

134 - Stephen Kmonk, South Park (9 of 13)

133 - Max Rocco, Serra Catholic (5 of 11)

129 - Eric Wilson, Sto-Rox (14 of 26)

124 - Garret Schaffhauser, Freeport (11 of 18)

123 - Gabe Dunlap, Penn-Trafford (4 of 7)

118 - Cole Beck, Freedom (8 of 20)

116 - Tino Campoli, Shenango (8 of 19)

115 - Blake Remaley, Hempfield (8 of 11)

114 - Naman Alemada, South Fayette (7 of 8)

112 - Alex Conrad, Charleroi (4 of 5)

112 - Roberto Smtih Jr., Jeannette (6 of 16)

110 - Joey Daniels, Mt. Lebanon (7 of 13)

103 - Dylan Cook, Leechburg (7 of 10)

Rushing

313 - Ben Jackson, West Greene

304 - Justin Huss, Derry

297 - Nathan Roby, Hempfield

258 - Kyrie Miller, Ligonier Valley

251 - Dallas Paolino, Carlynton

243 - Germar Howard, Penn Hills

242 - Jake Blumer, Leechburg

242 - Jax Miller, Avonworth

211 - Reis Watkins, Shenango

197 - Josh Butcher, Blackhawk

196 - Kenny Blake, Kiski Area

186 - Shileak Livingston, Beaver Falls

186 - Devari Robinson, McKeesport

184 - Jake Johnson, Mt. Pleasant

181 - Trent Stephenson, Waynesburg

180 - J.J. Davis, West Mifflin

177 - Tyron Adams-Wagner, McKeesport

170 - Edward Tillman, Central Catholic

170 - Laronday Wilder, West Mifflin

167 - Isaiah Berry, Clairton

167 - Mason Ventrone, Mt. Lebanon

159 - Braden Gennock, Neshannock

159 - Antonio Quinn, Aliquippa

143 - Stephen Greer, OLSH

140 - Malik Kirby, Albert Gallatin

140 - Denny Robinson, Rochester

139 - Logan Harmon, Apollo-Ridge

138 - Donovan Cutchember, Quaker Valley

138 - Ray Holmes, Serra Catholic

136 - Darnell Johnson, Waynesburg

134 - Cyle Conley, Burgettstown

131 - Tyler Powell, Ellwood City

127 - Brian Cline, Mohawk

127 - Colten Lusk, California

124 - Derrick Davis, Gateway

123 - Josh Hough, Beaver Falls

122 - Colt Harper, Southmoreland

120 - Pete Billey, Mt. Pleasant

113 - Ryan Magiske, Peters Township

112 - Anthony Serventi, North Catholic

112 - Mason Stahl, Baldwin

109 - Ben Petschke, North Allegheny

107 - Dominic Magliocco, Montour

104 - Antonio Pitts, Central Catholic

104 - Lucas Qualk, California

102 - Zack Swartz, Washington

101 - Anthony Georgetti, Avella

101 - Cory Brown, Mohawk

101 - Micah Kimbrough, Hopewell

101 - Gavin Miller, West Allegheny

100 - Visawn Pennix, Mt. Lebanon

100 - Imani Sanders, Jeannette

Receiving

204 - Antonio Epps, South Allegheny (7 rec.)

170 - Eli Jochem, Pine-Richland (9 rec.)

164 - Nathan Sciarro, Riverside (8 rec.)

152 - Johnny Crise, Highlands (4 rec.)

144 - Jawon Hall, Central Valley (5 rec.)

139 - C.J. Waldier, Yough (8 rec.)

137 - Jacob Francona, New Brighton (8 rec.)

119 - Brandon Peterson, Southmoreland (6 rec.)

118 - Zack Slomers, Butler (6 rec.)

117 - Carson Craig, Chartiers-Houston (3 rec.)

115 - Joey Impavido, Shaler (8 rec.)

102 - Trey Darrah, Deer Lakes (5 rec.)

100 - Tui Brown, Gateway (3 rec.)

100 - Tanner Terentsky, Avella (6 rec.)

