Week Zero high school football roundup: Moon takes down Seneca Valley

By:

Saturday, August 28, 2021 | 12:20 AM

Mike Darnay | Mon Valley Independent McKeesport’s Dennis Jackson makes a touchdown catch over Baldwin’s Marcus Toto on Aug. 27, 2021, at McKeesport. Mike Darnay | Mon Valley Independent McKeesport’s Dimitri Brooks forces a fumble against Baldwin’s Kam Allen on Aug. 27, 2021, at McKeesport. Mike Darnay | Mon Valley Independent McKeesport’s Caleb Reist competes against Baldwin on Aug. 27, 2021, at McKeesport. Mike Darnay | Mon Valley Independent McKeesport’s Bobbie Boyd breaks free for a touchdown on a pass from Davonte Jones against Baldwin on Aug. 27, 2021, at McKeesport. Previous Next

Dylan Sleva rushed for 130 yards and two touchdowns as Moon defeated Seneca Valley, 38-21, in the Week Zero nonconference opener for both football teams Friday night.

Tyler McGowan threw for 49 yards and one touchdown and ran for 100 yards on seven carries for the Tigers (1-0).

Kai West returned a kickoff 83 yards for a TD, and Graham Hancox threw for 87 yards and a score for Seneca Valley (0-1).

Albert Gallatin 40, Yough 0 — Shawn Loring ran for 106 yards and a touchdown as Albert Gallatin (1-0) blanked Yough (0-1) in nonconference play. Caleb Matzus-Chapman added two touchdowns in the win.

Avonworth 49, Summit Academy 14 — Class 3A No. 2 Avonworth (1-0) scored 43 points in the first quarter on the way to defeating Summit Academy (0-1) in nonconference play. Ian Syam rushed for three touchdowns.

Beaver 33, Quaker Valley 0 — Wyatt Ringer ran for 220 yards and two touchdowns to lead Beaver (1-0) to a nonconference win over Quaker Valley (0-1).

Blackhawk 31, Beaver Falls 20 — Carson Davidson threw for 198 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another TD to lead Blackhawk (1-0) to the nonconference win against Class 3A No. 1 Beaver Falls (0-1). Jaren Brickner threw for 164 yards and rushed for 66 yards and one touchdown for Beaver Falls.

Canon-McMillan 48, Trinity 0 — Class 6A No. 5 Canon-McMillan (1-0) downed Trinity (0-1) in a nonconference matchup.

Cameron (W.Va.) 26, West Greene 20 — Cameron (W.Va.) slipped past West Greene (0-1) to claim a nonconference win.

Carmichaels 54, Waynesburg 33 — Trenton Carter threw for 141 yards and four touchdowns and ran for two TDs to lead Carmichaels (1-0) to a nonconference win over Waynesburg (0-1). Peyton Schooley added 169 rushing yards and two touchdowns for Carmichaels, which trailed by one point at halftime.

Central Valley 62, Knoch 0 — Class 3A No. 1 Central Valley (1-0) rushed for 231 yards as a team in its nonconference win against Knoch (0-1). Brett Fitzsimmons ran the ball twice, scoring on runs of 72 and 17 yards, while teammate Landon Alexander picked up 52 rushing yards and two touchdowns on five carries. Matt Merritt threw for 85 yards and two touchdowns and ran 21 yards for another score.

Chartiers-Houston 27, Fort Cherry 6 — Chartiers Houston (1-0) scored 20 points in the fourth quarter to pull away with a nonconference win against Fort Cherry (0-1).

Chartiers Valley 21, West Mifflin 14 — Anthony Mackey ran for 117 yards and two touchdowns as Chartiers Valley (1-0) defeated West Mifflin (0-1) in nonconference play. Yaushawn McMillan ran for both West Mifflin touchdowns.

East Allegheny 40, Jeannette 0 — Jeannette’s football season got off to a rocky start on Friday night.

East Allegheny (1-0) shut out the Jayhawks (0-1), who were decimated by transfers in the offseason, in a nonconference opener for both teams.

Elizabeth Forward 12, Ringgold 0 — DaVontay Brownfield scored on runs of 4 and 49 yards as Class 3A No. 4 Elizabeth Forward (1-0) shut out Ringgold (0-1) in a nonconference game.

Gateway 26, Delaware Valley 10 — In nonconference play, Class 5A No. 1 Gateway (1-0) opened its season by defeating Delaware Valley.

Hampton 41, Valley 0 — Hampton (1-0) won on the road by shutting out Valley (0-1) in nonconference play.

Highlands 27, University Prep 0 — Luke Bombalski ran for four touchdowns and kicked three extra points to account for all of the game’s points, as Highlands (1-0) defeated University Prep (0-1) in nonconference play. Bombalski finished with 133 rushing yards.

Keystone Oaks 31, Brentwood 0 — Nick Buckley completed 23 of 30 passes for 224 yards and one touchdown as Keystone Oaks (1-0) opened its season by shutting out Brentwood (0-1) in a nonconference matchup. Keystone Oaks’ defense limited Brentwood to 89 yards of offense.

Kiski Area 21, Butler 7 — Brock Wilkins and Logan Johnson ran for touchdowns as Kiski Area (1-0) topped Butler (0-1) in a nonconference game. Johnson also threw for a score. Cooper Baxter scored on an 11-yard TD run for Butler.

Laurel 56, North East 6 — Luke McCoy ran five times for 155 yards and three touchdowns to lead Laurel (1-0) to the nonconference victory over North East (0-1). Kobe DeRossa added 108 rushing yards and one touchdown for Laurel.

Laurel Highlands 44, Connellsville 14 — Rodney Gallagher threw for 111 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 101 yards and two TDs to lead Laurel Highlands (1-0) to a nonconference win over Connellsville (0-1). Anthony Piasecki threw for 110 yards for Connellsville.

Leechburg 69, Jefferson-Morgan 16 — Braylan Lovelace scored four touchdowns, as Leechburg (1-0) rolled past Jefferson-Morgan (0-1) in nonconference play. Leechburg led 63-0 at halftime.

Ligonier Valley 20, Indiana 13 — Haden Sierocky threw for 108 yards and a touchdown as Ligonier Valley (1-0) beat Indiana (0-1) in nonconference play. Devin Flint ran for 111 yards and one touchdown for Indiana.

Mapletown 42, Avella 8 — In nonconference play, Landan Stevenson ran for 159 yards and two touchdowns to lead Mapletown (1-0) to victory over Avella (0-1). Max Vanata completed three passes —all to Brody Evans — for 55 yards and two touchdowns.

McKeesport 48, Baldwin 7 — Bobbie Boyd ran for 187 yards and three touchdowns to lead Class 4A No. 4 McKeesport (1-0) to a nonconference win against Baldwin (0-1). Jahmil Perryman and Davonte Jones each scored on punt returns for the Tigers. McKeesport outgained Baldwin, 286 yards to 57 yards.

North Allegheny 47, Allderdice 14 — Class 6A No. 3 North Allegheny (1-0) forced five turnovers in its nonconference win against Allderdice (0-1). Tanner Potts threw for 47 yards and one touchdown and ran for another TD. Jaerone Parker threw for 99 yards and one touchdown for Allderdice.

North Catholic 62, Hopewell 0 — In nonconference play, Jack Fennell scored on punt returns of 59 and 50 yards and on a 10-yard run as Class 3A No. 3 North Catholic (1-0) shut out Hopewell (0-1). The Trojans scored 35 points in the second quarter.

Northgate 22, Carlynton 6 — Northgate (1-0) beat visiting Carlynton (0-1) to open its season with a nonconference win.

OLSH 28, Apollo-Ridge 22 — Four different players scored touchdowns for OLSH (1-0) in its nonconference win over Apollo-Ridge (0-1). Neimiah Azeem threw for one touchdown and ran for another in the win.

Peters Township 37, Fox Chapel 0 — Ethan Kirch ran for three touchdowns as Class 5A No. 5 Peters Township (1-0) blanked Fox Chapel (0-1) in a nonconference game. Jacob Macosko added a touchdown on a 51-yard punt return.

Shady Side Academy 38, Riverview 12 — Shady Side Academy (1-0) scored three return touchdowns in a nonconference win. Isaiah Grier scored on a 75-yard kickoff return, Nate Ewell on a 62-yard fumble return and Tyjer Clayton on a 47-yard interception return. Grier also added a 45-yard scoring run. Dean Cecere had a touchdown run for Riverview (1-0).

Shaler 37, New Castle 20 — Shaler (1-0) beat New Castle (0-1) in a nonconference matchup.

South Side 19, Freedom 14 — Brody Almashy ran for 105 yards and teammate Parker Statler added 98 rushing yards and two touchdowns as South Side (1-0) beat Freedom (0-1) in a nonconference contest. Carter Slowinski threw for 171 yards and ran for a touchdown for Freedom.

Springdale 20, Deer Lakes 12 — In nonconference play, Logan Dexter ran for 139 yards and two touchdowns to lead Class A No. 4 Springdale (1-0) to the win at Deer Lakes (0-1). Derek Burk tossed for 136 yards and both Deer Lakes touchdowns.

Union 41, Mohawk 20 — Union (1-0) won a nonconference matchup on the road by defeating Mohawk (0-1).

Upper St. Clair 38, Greensburg Central Catholic 0 — Upper St. Clair (1-0) scored 28 first-half points on the way to shutting out Greensburg Central Catholic (0-1) in nonconference play.

Washington 42, Monessen 7 — Davoun Fuse scored on a 4-yard run and a 41-yard punt return and threw for a 10-yard scoring pass to Tayshawn Levy as Class 2A No. 5 Washington (1-0) beat Monessen (0-1) in nonconference play. Washington limited Monessen to 22 total yards.

Wheeling Central Catholic 36, Ambridge 14 — Wheeling Central Catholic scored 28 points in the fourth quarter as it downed Ambridge (0-1) in nonconference play.